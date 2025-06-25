PS Miner: Revolutionizing Bitcoin Mining with Free Cloud Mining and Sustainable Technology

Eastleigh, England, UK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS Miner is a UK-based company that has reshaped the cryptocurrency mining landscape with its innovative cloud mining contracts. Today, the company takes a deep dive into how its platform is leading the latest cryptocurrency cloud mining revolution. The cloud mining service provided by PS Miner is designed to help users increase their income in a passive way, allowing them to accumulate cryptocurrency wealth in the shortest possible time.

As technology continues to advance, the world is gradually moving towards an operation model based on renewable energy. PS Miner uses renewable energy such as solar and wind power to power its cloud mining business, significantly reducing mining costs and feeding excess electricity back to the grid. This not only effectively saves energy consumption, but also brings considerable returns to investors, highlighting the huge potential of new energy.

In the rapidly developing cryptocurrency field, simplicity and profitability are crucial. For newcomers who want to earn a stable income, the cloud mining provided by the company is undoubtedly an attractive option.

What is cloud mining

Cloud mining is a remote cryptocurrency mining technology that covers a variety of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin mining. In this way, users can profitably leverage the computing power of cloud mining companies and avoid personal investments in hardware and maintenance. Users can access large mining farms with powerful computing power, which will work tirelessly to crack cryptocurrency puzzles and receive cryptocurrency rewards.

Benefits of cloud mining

Convenient investment: Users can easily invest without complicated procedures

No need to buy hardware: Users do not need to buy any professional mining equipment, which lowers the investment threshold.

No technical knowledge required: For beginners, cloud mining has low technical requirements and is easy to get started

No operating costs: Users do not need to bear operating costs such as electricity and maintenance fees during mining

Flexibility and reliability: Cloud mining provides flexible options, and users can adjust their investment strategies according to their needs

Start immediately: Interested users can quickly start mining without tedious preparations

Why choose PS Miner

PS Miner is committed to providing efficient and clean energy. The platform was founded in the UK in 2019 and currently has more than 7 million members worldwide. Since its establishment, the company has always focused on Bitcoin mining business. At present, PS Miner not only has advanced mining technology, but also has deployed multiple large-scale mining farms. According to statistics provided by the company, PS Miner accounts for about 5.3% of the global computing power.

About PS Miner

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in England, PS Miner is a global leader in the cryptocurrency cloud mining industry. After years of development and continuous growth, we currently have more than 100 large-scale environmentally friendly energy mining farms around the world, with users in 183+ countries and regions. We are deeply trusted by more than 7 million users around the world and are committed to always being at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology applications.

PS Miner Platform Advantages

Cutting-edge equipment: The platform uses equipment provided by top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Antminer, and Jueneng Combination Miner to ensure the stable operation and efficient production capacity of Bitcoin mining machines.

Support for multiple popular cryptocurrencies: Users can settle a variety of popular cryptocurrencies, such as USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL (Solana), XRP, etc.

Stable income: The contracts launched by the platform have daily income, and the principal will be automatically returned when the contract expires, ensuring the safety of user investment.

Professional team: The platform has an experienced IT team and a 24/7 real-time customer service team to solve problems for users at any time.

Affiliate program: By recommending friends, you can get a referral bonus of up to $30,000, thereby increasing your chances of making money.

How to join PS Miner

Register: Register now to get a $12 bonus ($0.6 per daily sign-in).

Choose a contract: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that meets your goals and budget. PS Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet different needs, whether you are a novice or an experienced miner, it is easy to get started.

Start making profits: After selecting and activating a mining contract, you just need to wait for the system to do all the work for you. PS Miner's advanced technology ensures that your mining operations run efficiently, thereby maximizing your potential profits.

Choose the contract that suits your investment strategy:

Experience contract: investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $7.2.

Classic contract: investment amount: $500, total net profit: $500 + $31.75.

Classic contract: investment amount: $3000, total net profit: $3000 + $840.

Prepaid contract: investment amount: $5000, total net profit: $5000 + $2250.

Advanced contract: investment amount: $10,000, total net profit: $10,000 + $7200.

As mining activities progress, earnings will begin to accumulate in your account. You can track the progress of mining through the platform dashboard and withdraw earnings when you are ready.

For more information about the new contract, please visit the official website of the PS Miner platform: psminer.com.

In short

PS Miner provides a simple and convenient way to make money from cloud mining. Whether you are a mining novice or an experienced investor, the platform is designed to help users easily maximize their returns.

Start using PS Miner's worry-free cloud mining solution now and increase your income!

For more details, please visit the official PS Miner website:

psminer.com, or download our mobile applications from Google Play and Apple Store.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment invitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in financial losses. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.