The first Humanoid Robot Presses the Button at NASDAQ to Launch First AI-Native Curriculum for U.S. Classrooms





NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark moment for education and technology, this Wednesday a humanoid robot powered by OpenMind ’s OM1, the world’s first open-source, AI-native operating system for robots, pressed the button to celebrate an ETF listing on the NASDAQ. The symbolic gesture marks the first time a robot has participated in a financial product launch on behalf of both a technology platform and an educational initiative.

The event is the result of a collaboration between OpenMind and Robostore, the largest U.S. distributor of Unitree robots, and signals the beginning of a new era where intelligent machines play a direct role in both financial innovation and real-world education.

As part of this partnership, OpenMind and Robostore are proud to announce the rollout of the first widely adopted educational curriculum for the Unitree G1 humanoid robot across K–12 public schools in the United States. The curriculum is designed to be platform-agnostic and adaptable to various robotic form factors, offering students hands-on experience with real-world robotics and AI applications.

“Robots are becoming collaborators in our classrooms, co-workers in our industries, and contributors to our economy,” said Jan Liphardt, Founder and CEO at OpenMind. “By bringing robotics education to public schools at scale, we’re helping students not just use AI, but shape its future.”

The curriculum combines foundational STEM concepts with AI programming, applied mechanics, and ethics in human-machine interaction.

This collaboration lays the foundation for a scalable, inclusive robotics education infrastructure that aligns with national goals around AI leadership, workforce development, and technological equity.

About OpenMind:

OpenMind is building the decentralized architecture for intelligent machines to think, collaborate, and act across hybrid environments. OM1 is an open-source operating system for modular robotics. FABRIC is a decentralized network for robot identity, communication, and coordination. Together, they provide the foundation for safe, governable, and interoperable robots. OpenMind enables developers and researchers to build intelligent, networked machines that move fluidly between the physical and digital worlds.



