Liv Brands Acquires J’envie, A Legacy Women’s Fashion Label, Ushering in a New Era of Elegant Ease

New York, NY, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liv Brands , a company focused on revitalizing American heritage fashion houses, is proud to announce the acquisition of J’envie, a 45-year-old women’s apparel brand known for its sophisticated silhouettes, signature knits, and unwavering commitment to quality.



J’Envie

Founded in 1978, J’envie has long been a quiet favorite of women who dress with intention. With roots in New York’s Garment District, the brand built a loyal following through thoughtful design, luxurious fabrics, and a flattering fit that doesn’t follow trends—it transcends them.

Tamar Daniel, founder of Liv Brands and a fashion industry veteran, takes the reins with a vision to preserve what made J’envie beloved, while elevating its reach through digital modernization, curated collaborations, and storytelling that resonates with today’s mature woman.

“J’envie is more than a label—it’s a wardrobe for women who have nothing to prove, only a life to live with grace and taste,” says Daniel. “We’re keeping the DNA intact: the fit, the fabric, the integrity. But we’re also bringing it online, investing in community, and speaking to a generation of women who are stylish, powerful, and often overlooked by fashion.”

The brand will maintain its New York-based manufacturing partnerships, including the sample rooms and fit model it has worked with for decades, while expanding into select wholesale accounts, e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer channels. J’envie’s Spring 2026 collection debuts this August, with a reimagined logo, updated line sheets, and a new voice—one that honors its past while stepping boldly into the future.

About Liv Brands

Founded by Tamar Daniel, Liv Brands acquires and revitalizes underleveraged fashion companies with strong reputations and aging ownership. With a background in design, sourcing, and brand strategy, Daniel and her team bring fresh energy, modern marketing, and operational efficiency to legacy labels ready for their next chapter.