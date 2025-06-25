INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Cable One, Inc. (“Cable One” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CABO) complied with federal securities laws. On May 1, 2025, Cable One reported first quarter 2025 results, revealing, among other things, a decline in residential data revenues “due primarily to a decrease in residential data subscribers and a decrease in average revenue per unit (“ARPU”) as a result of the implementation of targeted pricing and product offerings in certain markets.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Cable One stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/cable-one/ to discuss your legal rights.