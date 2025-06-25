Southern Pines Cryogenics Emerges as Preferred Carrier for Cryogenic Transportation

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Pines Cryogenics, LLC, an asset-based carrier providing bulk cryogenic transportation solutions for the industrial gas industry, announces their formation as a new company. Southern Pines Cryogenics formerly operated as a division of Southern Pines Trucking, Inc. since 2002. Now as its own entity, Southern Pines Cryogenics is poised for continued growth, safely transporting vital gases across North America to service the aerospace, construction, healthcare, chemicals, food & beverage, metals, and electronics industries.

“As an independent company, Southern Pines Cryogenics will focus exclusively on the safe transportation of industrial gas products,” said Pat Gallagher, Owner. “We offer a close-knit community of drivers and staff who are committed to providing exceptional customer service. Southern Pines Cryogenics is the trusted partner for industrial gas transportation.”

With a fleet of late model Peterbilt 579 tractors and bulk cryogenic trailers equipped with the latest safety technology, Southern Pines Cryogenics provides flexible solutions to meet their customers’ diverse transportation needs. Learn more about Southern Pines Cryogenics at www.spcryogenics.com.

Southern Pines Cryogenics is led by Darren Coast, President. Coast started his transportation career at PGT Trucking, Inc. after graduating from Westminster College. He now has over 30 years of multi-modal experience in transportation and logistics. Coast is also a member of several trucking and industrial gas associations, including ATA, TCA, NTTC, TMC, PMTA, CGA, and GAWDA.

“We are excited to announce the formation of Southern Pines Cryogenics as its own entity and expand on the great service offerings, customer service, and reliability that our customers have known from us over the years as a division of Southern Pines Trucking,” said Coast. “With safety and service at the forefront, we look forward to expanding our business and continuing to meet and exceed the needs of our valued customers, drivers and staff.”

About Southern Pines Cryogenics:

Southern Pines Cryogenics, LLC is an asset-based carrier providing bulk cryogenic transportation solutions, supporting multiple industries from aerospace to healthcare. Southern Pines Cryogenics safely transports liquid nitrogen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, liquefied natural gas, and compressed natural gas across North America. www.spcryogenics.com.

Contact: Caitlin Svetahor, Southern Pines Cryogenics, LLC

Phone: 724.987.1750 Email: csvetahor@pgttrucking.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba54976b-b581-4eb1-8983-9868047ffe3a