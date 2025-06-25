[Latest] Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size/Share Worth USD 118.63 Billion by 2034 at a 18.79% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Therapy Type (Cell Theray, Gene Therapy), By Therapeutic Class (Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Genetic Disorder, Rare Diseases, Oncology, Hematology, Ophthalmology, Infectious Disease, Neurological Disorders, Others), By Delivery Method (In Vivo, Ex Vivo), By End-User (Hospitals, Cancer Care Centers, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cell and Gene Therapy Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 21.23 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25.20 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 118.63 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.79% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, the implementation of new strategies and technologies by the manufacturers presents lucrative opportunities for players in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, we expect the growing significance of organized retailing to drive the future growth of the market.

Key Trends & Drivers

Advancements in Gene Editing Technologies: The development of precise gene editing tools such as CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and zinc finger nucleases is reshaping the gene therapy market. These technologies help in the accurate fixing of mutations in the genetic material, along with reducing off-target effects and enhancing safety. We expect CRISPR to gain popularity due to its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and versatility in treating various genetic disorders. With the evolution of these tools, more clinical programs are now involved in integrating them, including therapies for inherited diseases and certain cancers. Continuous innovations in editing precision, delivery systems, and regulatory oversight are catapulting gene editing to the forefront of gene therapy applications in the future and expanding its commercial scope.

Gene therapy: is rapidly expanding into rare and orphan diseases, many of which lack established treatments. These conditions often tend to have a well-defined genetic cause, making them apt candidates for gene intervention. Regulatory incentives such as orphan drug designations, priority review, and extended marketing exclusivity provide more encouragement for development in this arena. Emerging therapies are targeting spinal muscular atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and inherited retinal disorders, while inroads made by their success have contributed to the further increase in research. This trend is addressing several pressing unmet medical needs while also providing for quicker entry into the marketplace with comparatively less competition, thereby fueling the rapid growth of the gene therapy sector.

Increasing Regulatory Support and Fast-Track Approvals: Increasingly, worldwide regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA are bestowing fast-track designations, breakthrough therapy statuses, and conditional approvals for promising gene therapies. These pathways are meant to fast-track development and review of treatments for serious or life-threatening illnesses. Such a regulatory change indicates growing confidence in gene therapy regarding safety and efficacy, as well as the urgency of putting new treatment modalities on the market. With more therapies entering the clinical success phase, regulatory agencies are now actively working with developers to update and revise the guidance on manufacturing, trial design, and post-market surveillance. Hence, a forward regulatory approach accelerates approvals and enhances investor confidence in the field.

Growth in Strategic Partnerships and M&A Activity: The gene therapy market is currently witnessing an increase in strategic collaborations, licensing deals, mergers, and acquisitions between biotech startups and large pharma companies. The partnerships then translate into the commercialization of innovation by bringing together innovative research and development with the regulatory, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities of big pharma. The big players are essentially looking to pump life into their pipeline while the smaller players are getting capital infusion and technical know-how. The notable M&A activities give a similar indication of confidence in the long-term value of gene therapies. Therefore, it promotes the efficiency of R&D, speeds up the arrival of products to the market, and shapes a competitive landscape, which in turn helps drive the growth of the market and increase the availability of new proposed treatments.

Innovations in Delivery Mechanisms: The successful gene therapy needs the efficient delivery of the genetic materials inside the target cells. The innovations in the delivery systems, like adeno-associated viruses, lentiviral vectors, lipid nanoparticles, and non-viral systems are ushering in better therapeutic outcomes and have fewer side effects. These delivery systems are being fine-tuned for specific tissues and diseases, thereby increasing precision while reducing immune responses to the vector. Better platforms also consider vector re-dosing, increased tissue distribution, and efficacy, along with more straightforward manufacturing. As we develop better delivery technologies, the newer ones can treat more types of conditions and keep patients safer, making it easier to use gene therapy widely and helping it gain acceptance in clinics.

Increasing Investment and Funding Activities: As there has been a surge in the venture capital, private equity, and public market investments coming into the fold, gene therapy is becoming more promising for the research and commercialization. The existence of several high-profile IPOs, funding rounds, and government grants serves as proof of investor confidence in gene therapy and in its ability to bring about a kind of transformation. The finances allow companies to further investigate the R&D, conduct clinical trials, and upgrade manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, there are also public and philanthropic organizations supporting early-stage innovations. This source of funding empowers developers to explore a broader range of diseases, invest in innovative technologies, and aim for global market penetration. Continued funding is a requisite to keep the momentum going and to ensure the long-term sustainability of the gene therapy sector.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 25.20 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 118.63 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 21.23 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.79% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Therapy Type, Therapeutic Class, Delivery Method, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: A key advantage of cell and gene therapies is that they can go beyond just treating symptoms to tackle the root causes of diseases, providing the exciting chance for a single treatment for conditions that were once thought to be untreatable. The CGT market is experiencing exponential growth, with projections consistently indicating continued rapid expansion. The CGT market is propelled by ground-breaking technological advancements that enhance both the precision and potential of therapies.

Weakness: A significant weakness of the Cell and Gene Therapy market is the exorbitant cost associated with manufacturing these advanced therapies, which currently renders them financially inaccessible for many patients. Scaling the manufacturing of cell and gene therapies to meet increasing global demand presents a formidable challenge. The supply chain for cell and gene therapies is exceptionally intricate and highly vulnerable, primarily due to the delicate nature of the products and strict logistical requirements.

Opportunities: The increasing number of people suffering from long-term illnesses like different types of cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes, as well as a rise in genetic disorders such as sickle cell anemia and cystic fibrosis, is a strong reason for the growing need for new treatments. Governments worldwide are increasingly recognizing the transformative potential of cell and gene therapies and are actively supporting their development through significant initiatives and funding. The development and adoption of value-based payment models represent a crucial opportunity to mitigate the primary threat of high upfront costs.

Threats: The most immediate and significant threat to the Cell and Gene Therapy market stems from the exorbitant upfront costs of these therapies, which create substantial reimbursement hurdles. A considerable threat to the CGT market’s sustained growth and broader adoption is the inherent uncertainty surrounding the long-term efficacy and durability of these novel therapies. The intellectual property (IP) landscape surrounding cell and gene therapies presents a complex and formidable barrier to competition, potentially limiting market access and perpetuating high costs.

Regional Analysis

The Cell and Gene Therapy Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: North America dominates cell and gene therapy (CGT) markets due to strong health infrastructure, substantial R&D investments, and a supportive regulatory landscape. Leading biotech entities present and contributed to the creation and growth of excellent clinical trial networks that stimulate innovation and commercialization. The U.S. is a pivotal market for early adoption of therapies like CAR-T. Strong governmental support, acceptance by the patient populace, and insurance reimbursements act as factors that augment market growth. The FDA's accelerated approval pathway and breakthrough therapy designations also allow the availability of treatments years before commercialization.

Europe: Cell and gene therapy market in Europe is witnessing rapid growth with increasing investments in biotechnology and favorable regulatory initiatives such as the PRIME scheme by the European Medicines Agency. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are flower centers of research and clinical trials augmented by strong collaborative partnerships between public and private organizations. The rising incidence of chronic and rare diseases is further driving market demand. However, heterogeneous healthcare systems and reimbursement procedures act as hurdles in market access. Several initiatives have been set to harmonize the regulatory framework and set up an efficient infrastructure for manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific: Considered an emerging and fast-growing market for cell and gene therapies, this region sees rising healthcare expenditure, development of biotechnology sectors, and an increasing prevalence of various diseases as high growth factors. Besides China, Japan has invested heavily in CGT research, clinical trials, and manufacturing setups; South Korea, too, is gradually forging ahead. Regulatory bodies have increasingly adapted to facilitate faster approvals, while growing awareness among clinicians and patients is also contributing to market growth. Although infrastructural and reimbursement constraints exist in some pockets, expanding government schemes and international collaborations further bolster the market growth.

LAMEA: The LAMEA cell and gene therapy market is at an early stage but is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the increasing burden of diseases along with the improving healthcare infrastructure. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa have witnessed heightened activity in biotechnology and clinical research but remain limited in market penetration due to regulatory hitches, absence of specialized facilities, and reimbursement issues. The increasing partnership with the international biotech players along with the increasing initiatives from the government for better healthcare accessibility is expected to propel the market growth. Enhancements in awareness and infrastructure will establish LAMEA as a promising region for CGT, particularly in addressing unmet medical needs related to rare and genetic diseases.

List of the prominent players in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market:

List of the prominent players in the Cell and Gene Therapy Market:

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Bluebird Bio Inc. (Celgene Corporation)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Freeline Therapeutics Ltd.

Gene Biotherapeutics

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Horama S.A.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Kolon TissueGene Inc.

MeiraGTx Limited

Novartis International AG

Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

Organogenesis Inc.

Others

The We have segmented the Cell and Gene Therapy Market as follows:

By Therapy Type

Cell Theray

Gene Therapy

By Therapeutic Class

Cardiovascular Disease

Cancer

Genetic Disorder

Rare Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Ophthalmology

Infectious Disease

Neurological Disorders

Others

By Delivery Method

In Vivo

Ex Vivo

By End-User

Hospitals

Cancer Care Centers

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

