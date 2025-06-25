AIXA Miner Adds Dogecoin and XRP to Platform — Supercharges Passive Income Options

London, UK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXA Miner, a pioneer in eco-conscious cloud mining, today announced the launch of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP contracts on its platform. This expansion helps users diversify their passive income streams beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, offering more ways to earn through clean, fully cloud-based mining—no hardware, no fuss.





Riding the Passive-Income Wave

As demand grows for stable, hassle-free crypto earnings, AIXA Miner steps up with flexible contracts that let users mine cloud-based DOGE and XRP—two of the most widely traded altcoins. According to the platform:

“We’re seeing increasing demand for easy, diversified cloud mining opportunities. Adding DOGE and XRP gives users broader earning potential and keeps our service fully aligned with community-driven and utility-focused tokens.”

What This Means for You

Multi-Coin Access — Now supporting BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, with more to come

— Now supporting BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, with more to come Automated Daily Rewards — Real-time earnings credited daily, no manual claim needed

— Real-time earnings credited daily, no manual claim needed Zero Hardware Setup — Cloud mining handles everything, from power to pools

— Cloud mining handles everything, from power to pools Low Entry Threshold — Flexible contracts suit both newcomers and experienced miners

This update aligns AIXA Miner with the growing demand for both meme-driven assets (DOGE) and fast-payment altcoins (XRP)

Strength in Sustainability & AI Tech

AIXA Miner stands apart with:

Green-energy data centres (solar, wind, hydro) minimize environmental impact

(solar, wind, hydro) minimize environmental impact AI-driven optimization that routes hash power to the most profitable networks

that routes hash power to the most profitable networks No technical barriers—earn crypto instantly via an intuitive web and mobile dashboard

Why It Matters

Adding DOGE and XRP means users can now:

Diversify crypto income strategies

Mine fast-settlement coins and community-supported tokens

Enjoy fully automated, low-cost mining operations without hardware or energy concerns

How to Jump In

Visit aixaminer.com



Sign up or log in

Choose from BTC, ETH, DOGE, or XRP contracts

Start earning daily—track earnings in real time and withdraw at will

Final Thoughts

AIXA Miner’s move to support Dogecoin and XRP marks another step in its mission: delivering effortless, diversified, and sustainable cloud mining. Whether you're a crypto-curious newcomer or a seasoned enthusiast, this expansion broadens your path to passive income, without the usual complications of mining hardware.

About AIXA Miner:



AIXA Miner is a global cloud mining platform designed to make cryptocurrency mining easy, sustainable, and accessible to everyone. With cutting-edge AI optimization and green-energy data centers, AIXA Miner enables users to earn daily passive income from Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP—without the need for any hardware or technical experience.



Visit the official website for more details [ https://aixaminer.com/ ]

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.