RI Mining Free Cloud Mining New Breakthrough: Green AI operation and maintenance is online, supporting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC).

Los Angeles, CA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RI Mining has always taken energy security and self-control as its core, and has achieved independent operation and maintenance of each mine through a closed-loop industrial chain, continuous node updates, and a federal AI scheduling system. This architecture completely solves the problem of unstable network data caused by regional policy risks, allowing cloud mining to follow the original intention of blockchain decentralization and achieve energy autonomy and safe operation on a global scale. At the same time, the platform supports seamless migration of data between sites, ensuring that all contracts are calculated on time and the network is stable and uninterrupted. RIMining is also actively deploying cross-chain cloud computing, and is committed to providing cryptocurrency enthusiasts with a trustworthy and sustainable ecological environment, and lowering the threshold for novices to join, so that they can easily obtain passive income.

Green AI Operation & Maintenance？

Green AI operation and maintenance refers to combining artificial intelligence (AI) with green energy management to optimize the full-process operation and maintenance of digital infrastructure (such as data centers, mining farms, etc.). Its core includes:

✅Energy efficiency intelligent optimization: AI algorithms dynamically adjust energy consumption, predict peak and valley loads, achieve optimal power distribution and give priority to green energy, and maximize the proportion of renewable energy.

✅Green environmental protection: Relying on clean energy such as wind power, photovoltaics, and hydropower, carbon emissions are minimized to the greatest extent, helping to achieve carbon neutrality goals.

✅Intelligent operation and maintenance: AI monitors the operating status of equipment in real time, predicts faults and automatically schedules maintenance, reduces labor costs and operation and maintenance risks, and improves stability and safety.

✅Full life cycle management: From deployment to recycling, it covers the entire process of energy consumption monitoring, fault prediction, and equipment health management.









Federated AI Cloud Mining with Independent Facilities

Federal AI: refers to multiple independent mines connected by an AI scheduling system, but each mine has independent decision-making capabilities. AI coordinates resource allocation and task scheduling globally like a "federal government", and each node can manage itself according to its own situation.

Cloud computing power: users do not need to purchase hardware by themselves, and can remotely rent mining power through the platform to achieve "buy now and mine now".

Independent operation and maintenance of mining farms: Each mining farm has independent energy management, equipment maintenance and network security capabilities, can operate independently locally, and respond to local policy and environmental risks.

High availability and fault tolerance: When a mining farm in a certain area encounters crisis events such as network disconnection, power restriction, policy changes, etc., the AI system will automatically transfer computing power and data to other normal mining farms to ensure that the contract is not disconnected and user interests are not affected.

Global deployment: With global nodes, it can flexibly respond to local policy, energy and market changes and diversify risks.

Continuous innovation in contract types

The newly launched solution further enriches the product system, allowing every user to find the mining strategy that suits them best.



Classic contract: short cycle, suitable for new user experience



Flexible contract: suitable for stable participants, adjustable strategy



Advanced contract: higher computing power configuration, suitable for long-term mining users



24/7 Customer Support Serving Global Users



How to join RI Mining AI Green Miner



1. Register on RImining website. [ https://rimining.com/ ]

2. Activate your $15 free contract and start mining immediately

3. Track your daily earnings and withdraw cash at any time through the user-friendly control panel or mobile app

Users can also participate in the affiliate promotion program, invite others through an exclusive link, and then start a 4.5% reward.







Who is it for?

Individuals who lack technical or hardware resources but are interested in cloud mining

Institutions or high-net-worth clients seeking stable digital asset income

Users in countries or cities where mining machine deployment is restricted

Users seeking low-carbon mining alternatives



Robert Chen, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, said:RI Mining green energy support and decentralized architecture lower the threshold for participation, promote cloud mining services in a more open and inclusive direction, and create a sustainable blockchain cryptocurrency income infrastructure for global users.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment invitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking are risky and may result in loss of funds. Users are strongly advised to conduct full due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before participating in any cryptocurrency-related activities.