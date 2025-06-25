Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC Announces Reduced Management Fees for Certain Funds

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC, the manager of the Dimensional Funds, today announced changes to the management fees associated with the following funds, as set out below.

Fund NameCurrent Class A Management FeeCurrent Class F Management FeeNew Class A Management FeeNew Class F Management Fee
DFA Canadian Vector Equity Fund1.25%0.25%1.22%0.22%
DFA U.S. Vector Equity Fund1.25%0.25%1.22%0.22%
DFA International Vector Equity Fund1.34%0.34%1.30%0.30%
DFA Global 70EQ-30FI Portfolio1.23%0.23%1.22%0.22%
DFA Global 80EQ-20FI Portfolio1.23%0.23%1.22%0.22%
DFA Global Equity Portfolio1.23%0.23%1.22%0.22%
DFA World Equity Portfolio1.24%0.24%1.23%0.23%
     
     
Fund NameCurrent Class A(H) Management FeeCurrent Class F(H) Management FeeNew Class A(H) Management FeeNew Class F(H) Management Fee
DFA U.S. Vector Equity Fund1.25%0.25%1.22%0.22%
DFA International Vector Equity Fund1.34%0.34%1.30%0.30%
         

The changes in the management fees will take effect as of the date of the renewal Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, which are expected to be dated and filed on or about July 1, 2025.

Additional information regarding the Dimensional Funds can be found in the Simplified Prospectus and the Fund Facts for the Dimensional Funds, available on our website at https://www.dimensional.com/ca-en/document-center and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Simplified Prospectus and the Fund Facts before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact:
Taylor Smith, Dimensional
(512) 306-4389
taylor.smith@dimensional.com