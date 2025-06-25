As the G7 summit increases investment in green energy, Sunny Mining launches global clean cloud mining deployment

Los Angeles, CA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the context of the 2025 G7 summit calling for increased green energy investment and the promotion of sustainable development of the digital economy, Sunny Mining announced the launch of a global clean energy cloud mining expansion plan. Through data centers powered by clean energy such as wind and solar energy and AI scheduling systems, it will create an environmentally friendly and efficient digital asset investment channel for global users.



Global Expansion Deploys Clean Energy Arithmetic Center



Sunny Mining said that this global expansion is not only a technological upgrade, but also reflects its commitment to sustainable development. The global expansion will focus on building data centers powered by wind and solar energy in regions with abundant clean energy resources and clear policy support, such as Europe, North America and the Middle East.



The AI system realizes multi-currency mining and intelligent energy scheduling, improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. Deployment is expected to be completed within 12 months, covering more than 20 countries, accelerating the construction of a global green arithmetic network.







Building a crypto income tool that everyone can participate in.



Sunny Mining makes crypto mining as easy as opening an app. Whether you are a novice or have never been exposed to the blockchain, after registering, you only need to choose a contract, and the platform will automatically allocate green arithmetic power for you, and release the earnings of BTC, DOGE, XRP and other mainstream coins every day.



The platform does not require users to buy a mining machine or download any software, all processes are completed in the cloud, fully managed, zero technical threshold. You only need to confirm that the earnings to the account, everything else is handled by the system.





What are the tangible benefits that users can gain by choosing Sunny Mining:



● Sign up for a $15 Newbie Bonus and start mining at 0% of the cost!



●Recommend friends and get commission rewards, easily build your income network



●Automatically receive real cryptocurrency every day, automatically mine, no need to watch the market or understand blockchain technology.



●Support multi-language and multi-currency payment methods, global users can easily participate.



●Mining uses green energy such as wind and solar energy, mining is more environmentally friendly



●Contract content is open and transparent, income rules are clear, system automatic settlement, no hidden fees.





How to get started with Sunny Mining?



●Register for an account and receive a $15 newbie bonus to start cloud mining at zero cost.



●Select the mining contract, the system automatically starts the green arithmetic.



●Check your earnings every day, support flexible management and withdrawals.



Sunny Mining offers a variety of contract options, all of which are automatically executed and require no configuration or maintenance.



Short-term contract: suitable for novice users, short cycle, quick to get started



Long-term contract: more suitable for users who want to obtain continuous income, stable income, more cost-effective



The system settles profits daily and is easy to operate, suitable for users with different experience and budgets.

For more details on the contract, please visit the official website



About Sunny Mining



Sunny Mining is the world's leading green cloud mining platform, providing safe, compliant, and zero-threshold cryptocurrency mining services. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, the platform has helped users from more than 100 countries to easily obtain digital asset income without any equipment or technical experience through AI computing power scheduling and renewable energy data centers.



To learn more or start mining for free, SunnyMining official website: https://sunnymining.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.