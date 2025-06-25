AGATI Furniture Unveils “Departures Seating”: A Game-Changing Approach to Airport Gate Seating

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGATI Furniture, a leader in high-performance public space furniture, proudly announces the launch of Departures Seating, an innovative new seating system for airport gates and terminals. Never before have airports seen linear rows of angled seating. Designed to rethink how travelers experience wait time at the gate, Departures Seating reorients traditional airport seating by placing seats at an angle—enhancing comfort and personal space.

For decades, gate seating has remained largely unchanged. AGATI saw an opportunity to challenge convention and elevate the pre-boarding experience. With Departures Seating, passengers no longer face each other directly in rigid rows. Instead, angled seating offers more privacy that encourages comfort and relaxation.

“We asked ourselves: Why do travelers need to stare at each other while they wait? The answer is—they don’t,” said Joe Agati Jr., COO and Design Director of Agati Furniture. “Departures Seating creates a natural, human-centric flow in the gate area. It’s about personal space, efficient footprints, movement, and clarity in a place where people are often stressed or fatigued.”

Key Features of Departures Seating:

Angled Seating Design : Seats are positioned to avoid direct face-to-face alignment, improving psychological comfort and increasing privacy.

: Configurable layouts accommodate varied gate sizes and traffic patterns. Technology Integration : Power modules and stone-top tables support modern travelers’ charging needs.

: Power modules and stone-top tables support modern travelers’ charging needs. Durability & Cleanability: Engineered for high-volume use and easy maintenance, meeting the rigorous demands of today’s airports.



With airports increasingly focused on passenger well-being and flow efficiency, Departures Seating arrives at the perfect time. It merges thoughtful design with operational excellence—making it a compelling solution for terminals that want to provide a premium experience without sacrificing capacity or function.

AGATI debuted Departures Seating at the 97th Annual American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Conference and Exposition, June 8-10, 2025 in Atlanta, GA.

To learn more visit www.agati.com/product/departures-seating/

or contact the AGATI team directly at info@agati.com.

About AGATI Furniture

AGATI Furniture designs and manufactures innovative furniture solutions for high-traffic public spaces, including airports, libraries, universities, and courthouses. Founded in 1981, AGATI brings over four decades of expertise in creating environments that support human behavior while maintaining high durability in public spaces.

