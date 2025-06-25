Fort Worth Homeowners Choose Stellar Painting as Reliable Exterior Painting Contractors

Fort Worth, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Painting, a respected name among exterior painting contractors in Fort Worth, recently completed a comprehensive transformation for a two-story brick home in the area. The project, which was finished in just three days, reflects the company's commitment to premium craftsmanship, customer-first service, and efficient, detail-oriented execution. The work was led by founder Josh Strange, whose extensive experience positions Stellar Painting as a trusted partner in exterior home painting throughout Fort Worth and nearby communities.

Homeowner Kallie de Vries had a specific vision in mind: to brighten the look of her dark brick exterior and refresh the entire façade. "Stellar Painting did an amazing job of transforming the entire outside look of our house," said de Vries. "Josh's team was quick and efficient to paint the brick, trim, and doors in 3 days." For homeowners seeking both impact and value, understanding exterior painting cost is essential—Stellar Painting provided a clear and competitive estimate while delivering top-tier service and performance.

To achieve the updated design, the team selected a balanced, timeless palette. Sherwin-Williams Pure White SW7005 was used for the primary brick surfaces to create a clean, luminous finish. For trim, eaves, and fascia, Iron Ore SW7069 delivered bold contrast and architectural depth. The front door was coated in Positive Red SW6871, providing a vibrant and classic focal point. To complete the project, newly installed shutters were painted to complement the rest of the home's refreshed style.

Beyond aesthetics, material selection was critical to the project's success. Loxon XP, a high-performance masonry coating, was chosen to meet the homeowner's request for breathable yet protective coverage. "We used Loxon XP, a premium exterior coating designed for masonry," said Josh Strange. "It allows the brick to breathe, helping moisture escape while protecting the structure from water intrusion. In Fort Worth's climate, that's non-negotiable for long-term durability."

The Fort Worth area presents unique environmental challenges for exterior surfaces. Prolonged sun exposure, intense UV rays, and seasonal storms can damage paint and masonry over time. To withstand these conditions, coatings must be UV-resistant, flexible, and capable of managing moisture intrusion. Loxon XP has proven effective in this environment, providing both structural protection and long-term appearance retention.

According to de Vries, the company's professionalism during the planning and estimating process stood out immediately. "Stellar Painting was right in the middle price-wise of the 3 estimates I got, but what sealed the deal for hiring him was the thorough estimate process," she said. "Josh sat down with me and went over the process and detailed quote. It eased my mind that we would be getting superior customer service."

Stellar Painting's project management model includes detailed consultations, transparent pricing, and regular progress communication. Each project is approached with a commitment to organization, responsiveness, and accountability. "The team doesn't just paint—they plan, explain, and deliver," said Strange. "Every homeowner deserves clarity and results they can trust."

Efficiency on-site matched the preparation beforehand. The crew completed the transformation in three days, operating with a coordinated workflow developed through years of experience. The pace did not compromise quality—every surface was prepped and finished with care, and cleanup was handled promptly and professionally.

"At the end of the day, it's about respecting the customer's time and their home," said Strange. "We know our clients don't want to live in a construction zone. That's why we aim for precision, speed, and cleanliness. When we're done, it's like we were never there—except the house looks brand new."

In addition to curb appeal and personal satisfaction, professionally executed exterior painting offers strong financial benefits. Real estate industry data indicates that exterior paint can raise a home's value by 2% to 5%. With proper preparation and materials, results can last 10 to 15 years—offering a high return on investment and long-term peace of mind.

"Please consider hiring Stellar Painting for your next painting project. I promise you won't be disappointed," de Vries added.

Stellar Painting's continued growth in Fort Worth and surrounding communities reflects its core values: excellence, reliability, and communication. As demand rises for qualified exterior painting contractors who understand both the technical and personal aspects of home improvement, Stellar Painting stands apart for its ability to consistently deliver on both.

The company remains dedicated to providing superior exterior home painting services that align with architectural character, climate needs, and client expectations. Each project is treated with the utmost respect for the property and the people who live there—delivering more than a new look, but real long-term value.

###

