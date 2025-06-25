For the second year in a row, UCHealth recognized as one of the most socially responsible health care systems in the nation

Aurora, CO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCHealth is proud to be named one of the nation’s most socially responsible health care systems by independent think tank, Lown Institute. The 2025-26 Lown Institute Hospitals Index ranks UCHealth No. 3 nationwide according to the institute’s analysis of health equity, value of care and patient outcomes.

“UCHealth’s dedicated physicians, nurses and staff members work tirelessly to improve lives across Colorado by addressing health equity, providing financial assistance, and ensuring our patients have access to the very best care,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “The designations from the Lown Institute are a recognition of our employees’ commitment to excellence.”

The 2025-26 Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility combines metrics of health equity and value of care with patient outcomes, offering a holistic view of hospitals as community partners. Lown’s sixth annual index included more than 2,700 hospitals and evaluates hospitals and health care systems on over 50 measures, including metrics such as community benefits, racial inclusivity, cost efficiency and patient satisfaction.

UCHealth hospitals individually recognized by Lown Institute include:

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

UCHealth Greeley Hospital (Greeley)

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland)

UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital (Longmont)

UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora)

UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North (Colorado Springs)

UCHealth Broomfield Hospital (Broomfield)

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs)

UCHealth Parkview Medical Center and Parkview Pueblo West Hospital (Pueblo)

UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital (Highlands Ranch)

UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital (Woodland Park)

In fiscal year 2024, UCHealth cared for 2.7 million patients and provided more than $1.3 billion in community benefits, including $570 million in care for patients who could not afford to pay.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is a nationally recognized nonprofit health system that pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation and providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Investing $1.3 billion in community benefits including $570 million in uncompensated care each year, UCHealth is Colorado’s largest Medicaid provider and dedicated to the communities it serves. With the region’s only adult academic medical center, University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, UCHealth includes 35,000 employees, 14 acute-care hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska.

