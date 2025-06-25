INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (“Ichor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICHR) complied with federal securities laws. On May 5, 2025, Ichor reported first quarter 2025 financial results. In a conference call held the same day, Ichor’s CEO explained the quarter’s results, stating: “In Q1, our strategy did not materialize into the margin flow through we anticipated, essentially because we ended up purchasing far more external supply than we had forecasted.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Ichor stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/ichor/ to discuss your legal rights.