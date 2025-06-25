Inside the Rise of Logistics Talent Agency: Solving North America's Hidden Supply Chain Talent Crisis

Austin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As supply chain disruptions intensify, Logistics Talent Agency emerges as a trusted recruiter helping companies across North America find logistics leaders who solve real operational, compliance, and global trade challenges.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Yahoo Finance, Logistics Talent Agency CEO Eden Mordchaev explains why resilient supply chains depend on the right people and why most recruiters get it wrong.

As global supply chains continue to recalibrate due to political tides shifting once again toward aggressive trade enforcement, the logistics industry finds itself at a turning point. Tariffs are back on the table, customs policies are tightening, and companies are rushing to onshore operations. But few are prepared for the real issue: a severe shortage of qualified logistics and supply chain professionals.

That's exactly where Logistics Talent Agency, headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Toronto, Canada, steps in. The firm has become a key partner for organizations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, helping them headhunt the talent that keeps freight, food, and global trade moving.

What makes the agency different is that traditional recruiters did not build it. It was built by logistics insiders. CEO Eden Mordchaev spent years in global trade compliance and customs brokerage before founding the firm. He understands bonded freight, cross-border regulations, landed cost strategy, and the nuances of import and export flows in North America.

"We've managed bonded freight, sat in compliance meetings, and negotiated landed costs. When we talk to candidates, it's peer to peer, not recruiter to stranger," Mordchaev tells Yahoo Finance.

That insider knowledge has translated into a recruiting process built for supply chain reality, not HR theory. The firm doesn't rely on keyword filters or automated screening tools. Instead, it conducts high-level, strategic conversations with passive candidates who are often invisible to traditional search firms.

As U.S. trade policy shifts again toward protectionism, with the return of Trump-era tariffs and increased CBP enforcement expected, logistics is no longer just a function. It has become a strategic imperative. "We're going to see renewed tariffs, tighter inspections, and a push for onshoring," Mordchaev explains. "That's a complex environment. It's not just about moving goods anymore. It's about managing geopolitical risk."

He notes that logistics leaders are now involved in sourcing decisions, pricing strategy, and even customer experience. "The CSCO or VP of Supply Chain is now one of the most strategic people in the business," he says. "And the talent behind those roles matters more than ever."

However, most recruiting firms still treat logistics hiring as a transactional process. "They're generalists. One day they're hiring for marketing, the next day IT, then logistics. That 360 model does not work in this space," Mordchaev says.

He emphasizes that logistics hiring requires domain fluency. Recruiters need to understand frameworks like Section 321 and CARM, know what quality cold chain or freight negotiation looks like, and be able to evaluate customs experience on a technical level. "You can't vet a Director of Global Trade if you don't know what questions to ask. Candidates see through that. And they will not engage if they know the recruiter does not understand the space."

What truly sets Logistics Talent Agency apart is its credibility. The firm trains its team specifically on logistics, freight, and global trade under Mordchaev's guidance. "We know how to ask the right questions, not just 'What's your ERP experience?', but 'How are you mitigating drayage spikes out of Long Beach?'" he says. "That level of conversation attracts the right candidates and closes the hardest searches."

From Austin and Toronto, the firm recruits across major logistics hubs in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Monterrey, and Mexico City. Mordchaev prefers to describe the work by outcome rather than job title.

"We work with ecommerce brands hiring Logistics Managers who can handle final-mile delivery. We help food importers find cold chain experts and compliance leads. We have staffed Directors of Transportation and Procurement for manufacturers in Mexico," he explains. "Whether it is a Warehouse Director in Calgary or a VP of Logistics in Atlanta, our job is to find the person who has already solved the problem our client is facing."

The firm also recruits for roles in customs, trade compliance, route optimization, procurement, and distribution. "It's not just about filling gaps. It's about building resilient operations that scale," Mordchaev says.

When asked what is at stake with logistics hires, he does not sugarcoat it. "A bad hire can cost you seven figures. We've seen it," he says. "Penalties, failed shipments, spoiled product, damaged customer relationships. Logistics is unforgiving."

He recalls a recent case where a competitor placed a VP of Logistics whose misclassification of HTS codes led to customs penalties totaling nearly $500,000. "That's why companies call us now. They've learned the hard way."

Looking ahead, Mordchaev says the firm is doubling down on executive search, bilingual recruitment, and cross-border support. "We're scaling with purpose," he explains. "Because this is no longer a world where you can afford to guess. The right hire protects your margin, your compliance, your customers. The wrong hire puts it all at risk."

As tariffs tighten, freight costs fluctuate, and customer expectations climb, one thing is clear: resilient supply chains start with smart hiring decisions. And that is exactly what Logistics Talent Agency was built to deliver.

About Logistics Talent Agency



Logistics Talent Agency is North America's leading recruitment firm focused exclusively on logistics, supply chain, procurement, and global trade roles. From logistics coordinators to directors, VPs, and CSCOs, the firm places high-performing talent across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

