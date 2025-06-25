The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation announces New Airlift from Canadian Cities with Expansion of Porter Airlines into Nassau

Nassau, The Bahamas, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There will be more ways for Canadians to escape to The Bahamas with the launch of Porter Airlines nonstop flights to Nassau.

The announcement was made today by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. The new nonstop service from three key Canadian cities, Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton will bolster arrivals from Canada and strengthen The Bahamas’ position as the first choice for Canadian travelers.

Beginning this Fall, direct daily flights from Toronto to Nassau launch on 26 November. This will be followed by new routes from Ottawa on 13 December. and Hamilton starting on 14 December.

“We are thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines new nonstop service to The Bahamas,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Canada is an important market. This new airlift perfectly aligns with our marketing strategy to continue to expand air connectivity in key markets.”

“We’ve seen strong, consistent interest from Canadian travelers across multiple islands,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “This service from Porter Airlines will help convert that interest into arrivals, especially as we promote longer stays and repeat visitation.”

The new nonstop flights will provide Canadian travelers with more choices during the winter season allowing for quicker getaways to the sun-drenched islands and idyllic beauty of The Bahamas.

“Canadian travel interest in The Bahamas is steadily growing and now passengers can enjoy Porter’s award-winning hospitality in every aspect of the flight experience,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president, network planning and reporting.

The Toronto-based carrier will operate flights on its modern Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

“Porter is the only North American airline that provides complimentary wine and beer, premium Canadian snacks and no middle seats to all economy travellers in every market it serves,” added Pierce.

