The Akkermansia Company is Acquired by Danone

WILMINGTON, Del., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Akkermansia Company (TAC) today announces that it has been acquired by Danone, a leading global food and beverage company.

TAC’s founding scientists first discovered the biotic strain Akkermansia muciniphila MucT in 2004 and have since developed it using state-of-the-art technology. They clinically demonstrated its power to reinforce the gut barrier, reduce inflammation, and counteract metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The company has broad patents protecting the use of the Akkermansia species, including the use of the pasteurized version of the strain, MucT, which is its most bio-efficacious form.

TAC is successfully expanding business into key markets in Europe, North America and Asia.

“We are very excited about becoming part of the Danone family. It provides us with the resources to accelerate global growth of the pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT strain and develop our brands faster,” said Michael Oredsson, CEO of TAC.

“I am confident that with Danone we will move faster to our goal of giving billions of consumers the opportunity to benefit from improved metabolic health offered by Akkermansia,” said TAC’s Chief Technology Officer, Professor Willem M. DeVos, who discovered Akkermansia and co-founded the company.

About The Akkermansia Company

An international leader in developing next-generation probiotic and postbiotic supplements, The Akkermansia Company is on a mission to shift the focus of the microbiome health paradigm from symptoms to root cause. Founded by Professor Willem M. de Vos and Professor Patrice D. Cani, the company developed Akkermansia muciniphila MucT®, which plays a major role in helping to maintain a healthy gut microbiome and in maintaining metabolic health. After becoming available in its Belgian home market in 2021, the company is now expanding sales of Akkermansia muciniphila MucT® into key markets in Europe, North America and Asia. Learn more at theakkermansiacompany.com and follow The Akkermansia Company on Facebook and Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk, LAZ PR

Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com