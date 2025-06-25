Beyond the Decade: Icon Rocklear Accelerates Global Growth After 10-Year Milestone

Calgary, AB, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Icon Rocklear celebrated its 10th anniversary in November 2024, it marked more than just a milestone — it signaled the beginning of a new chapter. Now, halfway through 2025, the company is capitalizing on its decade of success by expanding globally, deepening its research and development, and building a network of certified professionals committed to long-term excellence.

Known for pioneering one of the most durable and advanced protective coatings in the world, Icon Rocklear has grown from a bold concept into a trusted name in luxury automotive, marine, and aviation detailing. But the last six months have shown that the company is not resting on its legacy — it’s accelerating into its next decade with strategic intent.

“Reaching the 10-year mark was a proud moment, but we see it as a launchpad,” said the Icon Rocklear team. “Everything we’ve built — from our technology to our installer network — has positioned us to scale responsibly and globally. 2025 is about extending our impact.”

Building on a Decade of Innovation

Icon Rocklear’s proprietary coating system, often described as a fusion of nano-ceramic hardness with unmatched elasticity, continues to lead the industry in real-world performance. Unlike traditional paint protection film or ceramic coatings, Rocklear's technology bonds directly to surfaces — offering protection that’s both tougher and longer lasting.

Since the anniversary, the company has:

Expanded into five new international markets , including key regions in Europe and Southeast Asia.

, including key regions in Europe and Southeast Asia. Grown its certified installer network by 30% , with new facilities opening in Texas, Florida, and Dubai.

, with new facilities opening in Texas, Florida, and Dubai. Launched a marine-grade version of its coating, tailored for extreme saltwater environments.

of its coating, tailored for extreme saltwater environments. Extended its warranty program for qualified installations, reinforcing its customer-first philosophy.

A Trusted Standard in High-Stakes Environments

From protecting million-dollar supercars to military-grade vehicles and marine vessels, Icon Rocklear’s technology has gained recognition in sectors where performance cannot be compromised. The coating’s impact resistance, UV protection, and hydrophobic qualities make it a go-to for clients demanding both beauty and durability.

“We’re proud to be the protective layer of choice for discerning owners who treat their vehicles like investments,” said [Spokesperson or Technical Director Name]. “The product doesn’t just preserve—it enhances.”

Installer Growth & Global Certification

The brand’s elite certification process has become a differentiator in the aftermarket protection world. Technicians undergo rigorous training, and only a select group earn the Icon Rocklear seal — a mark of both technical mastery and brand alignment.

One recent addition is [Installer Name] in [City, State], whose shop now applies Rocklear to luxury SUVs and sports cars across the Southeast U.S. “Clients drive from hours away because they trust the finish,” said [Installer Name].

Looking Ahead: New Applications, Greater Access

The company’s R&D pipeline continues to evolve, with new formulations in testing for aerospace and industrial uses. Meanwhile, consumers can expect improved application times and even more eco-conscious ingredients as the technology evolves.

“What we’re doing now is building toward the next 10 years,” said the Icon Rocklear team. “We’re investing in smarter formulations, broader access, and global leadership — all while staying true to our standards.”

About Icon Rocklear

Founded in 2014, Icon Rocklear is a Canadian-based innovation company redefining surface protection through advanced coating technologies. Serving automotive, marine, and industrial markets, the company partners exclusively with elite professionals who meet the highest standards of certification and care. Learn more at https://www.iconrocklear.com.