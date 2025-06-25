The Tile Shop Expands Exclusive Collaboration With Jeffrey Alan Marks, Launching Two New Coastal-Inspired Designs

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tile Shop, a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and specialty tiles, is proud to announce the expansion of its exclusive Jeffrey Alan Marks Collection with the debut of two new tile designs: Natural Zen Birchwood and Sand Dollar.





These new designs reflect Marks’ signature California-casual aesthetic and offer customers elevated options for creating timeless, relaxed spaces with natural texture and coastal-inspired hues. With a palette of soft blue, sand, and white tones, the collection captures the calming rhythm of the coast.

“With Natural Zen Birchwood and Sand Dollar, I wanted to create tiles that feel grounded, organic and refined, like the shimmer of the sea,” says Jeffrey Alan Marks. "My time spent in nature every day in the Santa Barbara mountains and Summerland beaches inspires the laid-back feel my tile collections bring to the home, anchoring the space for casual living."

“Working with Jeffrey is always an inspiring, collaborative process,” says Kirsty Froelich, Senior Director of Design and Product Development at The Tile Shop. “He brings a clear point of view—elegant, approachable and deeply rooted in natural materials—and we work closely to translate that into tile in a way that feels both design-forward and easy to live with. Natural Zen Birchwood and Sand Dollar add beautiful dimension and versatility to the collection. We’re so excited to offer our customers even more ways to bring Jeffrey’s relaxed, coastal style into their homes.”

About the Designs

Natural Zen Birchwood

Available colors: White, Sea Blue and Ash

Inspired by the simplicity of Japanese spa design, Natural Zen Birchwood is a 4” x 16” ceramic tile with soft, neutral tones and subtle dimensional texture. The understated, organic elegance of this glossy wall tile makes it ideal for serene bathrooms, backsplashes or wellness-inspired spaces.

Sand Dollar

Available colors: Ocean and Ash

Add a touch of seaside serenity to walls and floors with the intricate motif and sunwashed coloring of this 6" x 6" matte porcelain tile. With a pattern reminiscent of hand-painted designs, Sand Dollar infuses any room with the relaxed elegance of coastal living.

The expanded Jeffrey Alan Marks Collection is available now at The Tile Shop’s more than 140 retail locations nationwide and at www.tileshop.com .

This exclusive collection is part of The Tile Shop’s growing roster of exclusive designer collaborations, including partnerships with Nikki Chu, Kelli Fontana, Alison Victoria and Laura Park (coming summer 2025), as well as iconic British brands Laura Ashley and Morris & Co. These exclusive offerings are only available at The Tile Shop, bringing designer vision and premium materials together in one destination for tile.

ABOUT JEFFREY ALAN MARKS

Jeffrey Alan Marks’ design work is infused with equal parts good nature and good taste. Recognized as one of today’s most influential American designers, Jeffrey begins each project with an effortless sense of timelessness, and then infuses each space with casual livability. Devoid of trend or artifice, Jeffrey provides what today’s consumer is craving: products and places connected to craft that are more meaningful and more accessible.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 141 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). For more information, visit www.tileshop.com. Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

Tile Shop Media Contact: mark.davis@tileshop.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/067d6e43-ca61-4b98-ba70-494947103b5d