Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Clubhouse Amenities at its Regency at Holly Springs Community in Holly Springs, North Carolina

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the highly anticipated community clubhouse and resident amenities at Regency at Holly Springs , a premier 55+ active-adult community located in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Set in desirable Holly Springs, with easy access to Cary and Apex, this 55+ active adult Regency community by Toll Brothers redefines luxury living in a premier location. Regency at Holly Springs offers endless options for socialization and relaxation with private amenities just for Regency residents. The newly opened onsite amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, and pickleball and bocce courts, plus social membership to 12 Oaks Country Club with its beautiful golf course, restaurant, trails, garden, and more.





“Regency at Holly Springs is an exceptional community that offers a luxurious, low-maintenance lifestyle with an abundance of amenities,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “We are thrilled to unveil the new clubhouse and amenities that will serve as the heart of the community, fostering connections and providing residents with a place to gather and enjoy their favorite activities.”

Home shoppers can select from an array of thoughtfully designed luxury homes with first-floor primary bedroom suites. Two collections of homes offer single-family home designs with 1,680 to over 2,900 square feet, 2 to 3 bedrooms, and 2 to 4 baths. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Regency at Holly Springs offers convenient access to U.S. Route 1 and North Carolina Highway 540 for quick drives to downtown Raleigh or Durham for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community also offers convenient access to the vibrant downtowns of Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Cary, and Apex — each known for their unique blend of charming boutiques, exceptional dining, and inviting local shops.

For more information on Regency at Holly Springs and other Toll Brothers communities in North Carolina, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.



Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

