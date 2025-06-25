Toll Brothers Announces Final Luxury Home Collection Coming Soon to Metro Heights in Montebello, California

MONTEBELLO, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated final collection of luxury homes to be offered in the Metro Heights master-planned community in Montebello, California is coming soon. Ironridge at Metro Heights will offer the rare opportunity to own a stunning four-story home in a master-planned community with resort-style amenities just a 20-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles. This exclusive new collection of condos will open for sale in early fall 2025.

Ironridge at Metro Heights features three distinct floor plans with 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and home designs ranging from 1,400 to 2,800+ square feet. Each condo includes an attached two-car garage and showcases incredible views. Ironridge is designed for low-maintenance living, allowing homeowners more free time to enjoy everything the Metro Heights master plan has to offer.

“We are excited to unveil the final opportunity to own a luxury home in the sought-after Metro Heights community in Montebello,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “With the superior craftsmanship and personalization options offered by Toll Brothers, combined with the unparalleled amenities at Metro Heights, Ironridge offers a truly unique living experience in an outstanding location.”

The Metro Heights master-planned community boasts a staffed gated entry and a 10,000-square-foot recreation center featuring multiple pools, spas, private cabanas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Indoor and outdoor social gathering spaces, event spaces, luxury outdoor kitchen, barbecues, and fireplaces create the perfect environment for enjoying the beautiful Southern California weather. The community will also include multiple parks, trails, and a scenic promenade.





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Ironridge at Metro Heights, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/California.

