Groundbreaking B.C. First Nations–led research reveals the history of repatriation in B.C. and the path to bring thousands of Ancestors and Belongings home

W̱JOȽEȽP, UNCEDED TERRITORY OF W̱SÁNEĆ NATION / BRENTWOOD BAY, B.C. –, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimates from community-based repatriation budgets show significant, long-term investment is needed to repatriate thousands of Ancestors and Belongings that must be returned home. First Nations communities have generously shared their knowledge and expertise, providing insight and rich data on all aspects of repatriation.

“This research illustrates the scope of repatriation and the incredible amount of work still left to do,” says Karen Aird, Heritage Manager at the First Peoples’ Cultural Council. “The reports demonstrate the perseverance of B.C. First Nations despite decades of cultural destruction and suppression. Self-determined repatriation of lost Belongings and Ancestors is crucial for cultural revitalization. This is an opportunity for everyone to recognize the reality of repatriation and what is required for communities to start the path to healing.”

From Stealing to Healing: Repatriation and B.C. First Nations presents critical research identifying over 2,500 Ancestors and 100,000 Belongings from B.C. that are currently held in 229 colonial institutions worldwide. A timeline presents over 100 years of removal and repatriation in B.C. and shares more recent repatriation experiences through case studies from 16 Nations. These stories show the lasting and immeasurable positive impacts of repatriation in B.C. First Nations communities and how vital this work is for healing and cultural revitalization.

The research findings of the Repatriation Cost Analysis: A Framework and Model are based on actual costs and budgets provided by First Nations communities. It describes the steps taken to identify and estimate the costs of First Nations–led repatriation, from beginning planning to long-term caretaking after Ancestors and Belongings are repatriated. It provides a cost model with the flexibility to account for various stages of readiness, number of items and diversity across B.C. First Nations communities. It is meant to be used as a tool for communities and organizations to identify their capacity and needs to move forward with their repatriation projects.

“The First Peoples’ Cultural Council is so grateful to the community experts who so generously shared their knowledge and expertise with all of us,” says Tracey Herbert, CEO of the First Peoples’ Cultural Council. “This groundbreaking research reveals that First Nations–led repatriation is a moral and ethical imperative to mitigate historical and ongoing cultural appropriation. The reports create an opportunity to work together and invest in British Columbia’s collective heritage.”

This research shows that policy and legislative change, sustained investment, strategic planning, research development, infrastructure and collaboration are essential to successful repatriation efforts. The tools provided aim to address barriers to support the return of Ancestors and Belongings to their rightful place in communities.

From Stealing to Healing: Repatriation and B.C. First Nations was researched and written for FPCC by K’yuu Enterprise Corporation, a Haida consulting company. Research and development of From Stealing to Healing and the Cost Analysis reports was made possible with funding from the Province of British Columbia through the First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation.





Additional quotes:

Málágius Gerald Lawson, Board Chair, First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation – “At First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation, we honour the B.C. First Nations communities leading their own repatriation efforts. Communities reclaiming their cultural heritage on their own terms strengthens cultural, spiritual, physical and economic well-being. To support this important work, long-term, reliable funding and strategic support are urgently needed. These investments in Indigenous-led organizations help create safer and more impactful repatriation efforts and ensure lasting change for generations to come.”

Jennie Glennie, Archivist, Language & Culture Department, Gitxaała Nation, Project: Gitxaała Reclamation. From Stealing to Healing: Repatriation and B.C. First Nations case study and FPCC Repatriation Grant recipient –

“The return of a sacred totem pole in April 2023 marked Gitxaała Nation’s first-ever repatriation, bringing people together in a way not seen in years and rekindling a profound connection to cultural laws and traditions. Through the financial support of the First Peoples' Cultural Council (FPCC), the Nation was able to bring home more Ha'amwaal Łagyigyedm Gitxaała (Gitxaała's Ancestral Treasures) and, most significantly, lay two repatriated Ancestral Remains to rest with dignity according to traditional protocols. With countless cultural heritage Belongings still held in institutions worldwide, and the significant financial strain that Indigenous communities are faced with to reclaim what was unjustly taken, continued financial support and grants like the FPCC's are essential to sustaining this vital work of cultural reunification, healing and community revitalization.”

Lindsey Willie, General Manager of the Nunwakola Cultural Society, Dzawada’enuxw First Nation, Project: Tłuma’eła “A Long Time to Wait.” FPCC Repatriation Grant and Braided Knowledge Grant recipient –

“There are so many places out there that have our stuff across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. There are hundreds and hundreds of items from Kingcome, which is incredible because, really, we are such a small community. Yet they have thousands of items out there that are ours, and us with not a lot of people to do all of the work to bring them back. The funding has helped a little, but, really, there’s barely any funding for repatriation. We have to use these smaller grants like the First Peoples’ Cultural Council’s Braided Knowledge Grant to piecemeal the work. The work is urgent as well, because we have Elders that are aging. Those Elders currently help us connect the dots between the knowledge that’s in those museums and now.”

