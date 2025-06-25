Coastal Heritage Society Unveils First Indoor Expansion Of Children’s Museum With STEAM Exhibit “Numbers In Nature”

Savannah, GA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Heritage Society (CHS) is proud to announce the first indoor expansion of Savannah Children’s Museum with the upcoming debut of Numbers in Nature, an interactive STEAM-focused exhibit that highlights the intersection of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. This exciting addition marks a new chapter for the museum and will offer year-round educational enrichment for families across the region.

“Coastal Heritage Society is so grateful to the City of Savannah for their partnership to bring this National Historic Landmark that they own back to life as a cultural and educational resource for our local community during our 50th anniversary year,” said Nora Lee, CEO of Coastal Heritage Society. “Thank you, Colonial Group, Inc., the Lesher Family Foundation, and our other donors for their vision and support to help get this project off the ground.”

CHS would also like to thank Malcolm and Julia Butler who have generously committed to match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $150,000 for the STEAM Center. Funds raised from this matching campaign will be used to finalize preparations to welcome guests into the new museum space.

Located within an 11,000-square-foot historic building in the heart of downtown Savannah, Numbers in Nature will allow visitors to step into a captivating maze of mirrors designed to challenge perceptions and spark curiosity. Through hands-on activities and interactive exhibits, guests will discover the hidden patterns of nature, from spirals and symmetry to fractals and beyond.

Originally built in 1925 as the Storehouse for the Central of Georgia Railway, the building underwent extensive renovations to prepare it for its new purpose. Updates include a remodeled restroom area, a new classroom space, a brand-new roof, and the preservation of many original architectural elements.

This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Savannah Children’s Museum. Numbers in Nature is just the first step in a larger vision to expand and enhance the museum’s offerings for the community. To contribute to the STEAM Center matching campaign and see your donation double, please visit https://chsgeorgia.org/steam-center-numbers-in-nature/.

About Coastal Heritage Society

Coastal Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1975 that operates six museums reflecting our nation’s history and culture while offering many special events for all ages throughout the year. The museums include Savannah History Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Georgia State Railroad Museum, Old Fort Jackson, Pin Point Heritage Museum, and Harper Fowlkes House. For further information about the museums, programs, memberships, events, and ways to give, please visit www.chsgeorgia.org

