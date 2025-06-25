Santa Maria Valley Hospitality Veterans Reveal Their Favorite Hidden Gems

Santa Maria, California, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is the season for road trips, weekend getaways and time by the beach—and Santa Maria Valley is the California Central Coast destination that offers it all, for a fraction of the price. Award-winning wine, iconic Santa Maria Style barbecue and uncrowded landscapes are this destination’s calling card, and three local business owners are exposing its best-kept secrets for visitors to get even more out of a trip to Santa Maria Valley.

Grab a drink in Old Town Orcutt and toast to the road less traveled

Emily Kitts, a Santa Maria Valley resident of nearly 25 years, is the co-owner of Naughty Oak Brewing Co., a craft brewery and longtime community staple of Old Town Orcutt. Naughty Oak offers an exceptional selection of beers on tap, thoughtfully brewed by Kitts’ husband and co-owner, Stephen Kitts.

So, where does a brewery proprietress go for a drink, one might ask? The answer is, quite literally, right around the corner. Lark + Sparrow, an atmospheric vintage-themed bar known for its global wine and beer selection, is less than a five-minute walk from Naughty Oak.

“Lark + Sparrow is a regular spot for my friends and I. They host so many fun, original events,” said Kitts. “The syrups for their cocktails are made in-house, and they curate a really great selection of wine and beer that you don't usually see around here.”

Feasts fit for foodies: enjoy international cuisine in Santa Maria Valley

Chef Ernesto Picazo is the mastermind behind Beso Cocina and Blast 825 Brewery, two restaurants in Santa Maria Valley known for their delectable craft cocktails and hearty Californian and Mexican-inspired cuisine. Picazo’s Central Coast roots run deep, and his wife is a Santa Maria Valley native. His family has a special connection to Hamasato, a family-owned Japanese restaurant in the Santa Maria Commercial Center.

“Hamasato was the last restaurant we went to before our twin girls were born, and the first one we went to right after—we have before-and-after photos,” said Picazo. “We all love sushi, and Hamasato has been our go-to for years.”

Gina Martin opened Gina’s Piece of Cake more than two decades ago, and has lived in Santa Maria Valley her entire life. The bakery has it all, from cookies and eclairs to Martin’s personal favorite, a savory, cheesy linguica roll. Her family’s longtime gathering place is El Palenque, a local Mexican restaurant.

“I’ve been going to El Palenque since I was a young girl, and at this point, it’s like home,” said Martin. “My son is visiting from out of state, and we’re going to El Palenque for dinner. Their carne asada sopes and cheese enchiladas are delicious.”

While their favorite spots may be different, all three business owners agree that the close-knit community is what makes Santa Maria Valley special. With its small-town charm, unbeatable hospitality and welcoming atmosphere, Santa Maria Valley is the perfect home base to explore the best of the California Central Coast. Plan a trip today by visiting SantaMariaValley.com.



About Santa Maria Valley:

Serving the greater Santa Maria Valley in the heart of California’s Central Coast, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit association that facilitates local tourism and provides information on the region’s many attractions and visitor services. Famed for its fine wines, natural wonders, agricultural heritage and flavorful barbecue, the Santa Maria Valley offers a broad range of cultural, sporting and historical experiences. For details on Santa Maria Valley lodging, wine tasting, travel deals and e-newsletter alerts, visit santamariavalley.com or call (800) 331-3779.

