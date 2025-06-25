Legal Powerhouse Horn Wright, LLP, Expands with New Office in Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horn Wright, LLP, the law firm renowned for exceptional representation and unmatched success, proudly announces the opening of its new office in Syracuse, New York. This expansion highlights Horn Wright’s ongoing dedication to providing unparalleled legal services to its client base throughout New York. The expansion grows upon their offices in Buffalo, Rochester, Binghamton, Albany and Garden City.

Strategically located in the heart of Syracuse’s business district, Horn Wright’s expansion underscores the firm’s commitment to serving the needs of Central New York’s residents and businesses. As client demand surges, Horn Wright remains at the forefront by offering elite legal representation, a distinguishing factor in their industry-leading reputation.

“Opening our Syracuse office marks a significant milestone for Horn Wright,” said Charles Horn, Esq. “We’ve seen extraordinary growth precisely because we provide representation that clients simply can't find elsewhere. We tailor our approach to deliver not only results but personalized attention and unmatched expertise. Syracuse is a major community deserving of this level of service.”

Horn Wright, LLP has rapidly established itself as a leader in complex litigation, corporate law, personal injury, civil rights, and employment law. Clients consistently turn to Horn Wright’s proven record of success in high-stakes situations, confident their legal matters are in the hands of top-tier attorneys who relentlessly pursue favorable outcomes.

"Our Syracuse office will significantly enhance our ability to connect personally with clients across the region," added Ron F. Wright, Esq. “We understand clients in Central New York require sophisticated, strategic representation. Our new location allows us to provide precisely that.”

Horn Wright invites the Syracuse community to visit their new location and explore firsthand the client-focused atmosphere that has driven their success. The firm is committed to continuing its trajectory by staying closely attuned to client needs and consistently exceeding expectations.

For more information about Horn Wright’s Syracuse office or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.hornwright.com or contact the office directly at the new Syracuse location.

About Horn Wright, LLP Horn Wright, LLP is a premier law firm recognized for its aggressive advocacy, comprehensive legal expertise, and deep commitment to client success. With offices strategically located across the region, Horn Wright provides exceptional legal services that meet and exceed the needs of businesses and individual clients. The firm’s dedication to excellence has earned it a stellar reputation and an ever-growing client base.