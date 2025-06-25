ERICA LEONARD PUBLISHING ANNOUCES DIVIDENDS

San Jose, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erica Leonard Publishing LLC

1055 E. Brokaw Road STE 30 #258

San Jose, CA 95131

Erica Leonard Publishing LLC San Jose, California June 22, 2025 , announce the declaration of officially issued Common Restricted Stock 10 shares at 000.1 per share. Record date May 6, 2025, and payment date June 25, 2025. Shareholder to receive its divided disbursements. Privately held company and Colonial Stock as its Transfer Agent. Erica Leonard Publishing LLC currently hold Digital assets, Intellectual Property Copyright and Trademark.

Music Publishing company specializes in creating original compositions ranging from multiple genres. Pop, R&B, Disco, Dance, Ballads, Adult Contemporary and Electronic Dance Music. Erica, and her label Erica Leonard Entertainment have released the initial singles digitally worldwide and have the New EP slated for release globally Fall 2025. Taking a different approach releasing new music for the adult contemporary and pop market.

Latest works with top tier producers that have work with such prestige artists such as Lana Del Rey, Suzanna Lubrano, Bunny DeBarge of the DeBarge family, Vaughn Mason of the club classic jam “Bounce Rock Skate”. Erica writes and owns a sizable catalog and has been writing for many years. Erica Leonard Publishing LLC is a self-administered Publishing Company constantly growing its music song catalog.

Erica Leonard music career is self-managed. Coordinated Marketing team to assist with global exposure for the brand with a diverse audience. Many of the catalog collections are available on digital service platforms. More information about subscriptions services and product’s visits the website. www.ericaleoanardpublishing.com