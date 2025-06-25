iSpring Water Systems Proudly Announces Participation in the 2025 WQA Convention: Leading the Way in Water Filtration Innovation

Cumming, Georgia, United States, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems attended the 2025 Water Quality Association (WQA) Convention & Exposition, an event that brings together the most influential players and forward-thinking innovators in the water treatment industry. As a trusted leader in water filtration solutions, iSpring’s presence at the convention reaffirmed its commitment to delivering clean, accessible, and sustainable water solutions for families and businesses around the world.

About iSpring Water Systems

With nearly two decades of experience, iSpring Water Systems has emerged as a global leader in providing efficient, affordable, and high-performance water filtration systems. Headquartered in the Greater Metro Atlanta area, iSpring is built on a foundation of expertise, integrity, and a customer-first philosophy. The company’s mission is simple yet powerful: to make clean drinking water accessible and affordable while reducing environmental impact.

Serving millions of customers across North America, Europe, and Asia, iSpring is recognized as one of the most reliable and innovative brands in the water filtration industry. Its product range covers everything from residential and commercial reverse osmosis systems to under-sink, countertop, and whole-house water filtration units. With an emphasis on do-it-yourself installation, quality craftsmanship, and rigorous quality control, iSpring has earned the trust of families and professionals alike.

Some key highlights of iSpring’s achievements include:

Certifications & Standards: iSpring’s products are NSF/ANSI certified and rigorously tested by SGS, a globally recognized third-party laboratory. This dual validation ensures top-tier performance and safety compliance.

Diverse Product Portfolio: From cutting-edge RO systems and multi-stage filtration units to whole-house solutions, UV sterilizers, and water softeners, iSpring fulfills the entire spectru下m of water treatment needs for both residential and commercial customers.

Sustainability Leadership: By helping consumers reduce dependence on bottled water, iSpring is actively minimizing plastic waste and promoting long-term environmental responsibility.





About the WQA Convention & Exposition

The Water Quality Association (WQA) is a globally respected organization committed to improving water quality through advocacy, education, standards development, and certification. Each year, the WQA Convention & Exposition serves as the premier gathering place for industry professionals to explore the latest breakthroughs, exchange insights, and collaborate on solving the world’s most pressing water quality challenges.

2025 WQA embraced the theme "Innovate, Break Boundaries," highlighting the exploration of cutting-edge technologies and the pursuit of meaningful change in the water treatment industry. As a "must-attend" event, it drew thousands of manufacturers, dealers, scientists, and policymakers from across the globe, all eager to shape the future of water treatment.

WQA’s values—rooted in a shared passion for improving water quality, collaborative improvement, performance‐based standards, and science‐based decision making through advocacy and education—align seamlessly with iSpring’s mission. The convention offered brands like iSpring a unique platform to showcase science‐driven innovations and foster inclusive conversations around water sustainability, technological advancement, and community impact.



iSpring Booth Experience: Innovation in Action

At the 2025 WQA Convention, iSpring Water Systems hosted an immersive booth experience designed to educate, engage, and inspire. Visitors were welcomed into an interactive environment that demonstrated the science and simplicity behind clean water solutions.

Key Highlights from the iSpring Booth Included:

Product Showcases: The latest filtration technologies were on display, including iSpring’s advanced whole house systems and reverse osmosis solutions designed for easy installation and optimal efficiency.

Live Demonstrations: Attendees observed real-time water filtration and purification demonstrations, offering a firsthand look at the effectiveness and reliability of iSpring systems.

Educational Q&A Sessions: Water filtration specialists from iSpring held open discussions, answered technical questions, and shared insights on best practices in clean water management.

Strategic Networking: iSpring representatives engaged in meaningful conversations with potential partners, suppliers, and distributors, expanding opportunities for collaboration across domestic and international markets.

The booth served not only as a showcase of technology but also as a hub for knowledge exchange and sustainability advocacy.



Join Us in Shaping the Future of Clean Water

iSpring Water Systems is actively recruiting qualified dealers to expand its distribution network. Interested parties with experience in water treatment or related industries are encouraged to apply. Dealers will receive comprehensive product training, marketing support, and access to exclusive promotions, enabling them to deliver iSpring’s industry-leading solutions to a broader customer base. Prospective partners can learn more and submit inquiries via iSpring’s official dealer portal on the company website www.ispringfilter.com

















