Inperium Announces its Anticipated Growth Trajectory to Reach One Billion USD

Inperium, Inc., the national nonprofit holding company dedicated to empowering mission-driven organizations, is excited to announce its projected path toward $1 billion. Looking at the current growth trajectory, the company expects to reach $808 million for the fiscal year 2026.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the company was 34.9% for the year 2025. Furthermore, the two recent affiliates, RHD and CFS Corp, and an increase in net assets at a CAGR of 58.3% show clear signals of both momentum and scale.

Ryan Dewey Smith, Founding Executive Chairman and CEO of Inperium, emphasized that recent industry commentary may underestimate the size, scope, and velocity of the organization’s growth. “There may be some assumptions in the market that don’t fully reflect where we are today,” he stated. “But the numbers speak for themselves. We’re not just growing, we’re scaling sustainably and with purpose.”

Founded in 2016, Inperium has established itself as a game-changer in the health and human services space. It offers a unique partnership model that allows affiliated organizations to grow on their terms, retaining their identity, mission, and operational control, while benefiting from Inperium’s shared infrastructure, tax-exempt financing, and strategic support.

“We had a very successful tax-exempt bond offering of over $175 million that was oversubscribed and closed in December 2024,” Smith confirmed. “This provides us with the capital to pursue our goal.”

This tax-exempt debt to institutional investors significantly strengthened the company’s capital position and validated its scalable financial model. This strategic move not only reflects investor confidence in Inperium’s direction but also empowers the organization to expand its national footprint across sectors.

With affiliates across 20 states, Inperium supports organizations that provide services for developmental disabilities, autism, mental health, substance use disorders, telehealth, education, and youth and family services. It operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects mission-driven organizations, may it be for-profit or nonprofit, into a resource-rich partner network. Affiliates benefit from shared administrative services, reduced overhead costs, access to institutional capital, and peer collaboration, all without compromising their mission.

Unlike traditional mergers and acquisitions, Inperium’s model enables its partners to retain their corporate identity as well as board members. It also lowers business costs as well as access to bulk purchasing power and lets the affiliate organization expand organically through strategic partnerships and shared resources.

Smith emphasized that collaboration is the core engine driving Inperium’s exponential growth. “We’re well-capitalized, well-resourced, and more deliberative than ever before,” he said. “For those thinking about their organization’s near-term viability or long-term sustainability, and want a larger, supportive nonprofit behind them, we’re here to work in tandem with their projected vision.”

