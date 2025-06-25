Lipella Pharmaceuticals Issues Letter from the CEO to Stockholders Following Nasdaq Delisting

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: LIPO) (“Lipella” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for diseases with significant unmet need, today issued a letter from Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Kaufman to stockholders. The letter provides detailed responses to frequently asked questions regarding the Company’s recent delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market, as well as insight into Lipella’s clinical programs, financial position, and plans to relist on a national exchange.

In the letter, Dr. Kaufman acknowledged the many inquiries received from stockholders and reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to transparency and long-term value creation.

“While we are disappointed with Nasdaq’s decision, Lipella’s underlying business remains strong. We are advancing meaningful therapies through the clinical program previously outlined, maintaining full SEC compliance, and actively pursuing relisting,” said Dr. Kaufman. “Our mission, leadership team, and long-term strategy remain unchanged.”

Key highlights from the letter include:

Relisting Plans : The Company is actively evaluating national exchanges that support early-stage innovation and intends to file an initial listing application in the near future.

: The Company is actively evaluating national exchanges that support early-stage innovation and intends to file an initial listing application in the near future. Operational Continuity : Lipella remains fully operational, with clinical programs advancing according to plan. The delisting has not impacted clinical timelines or research staffing.

: Lipella remains fully operational, with clinical programs advancing according to plan. The delisting has not impacted clinical timelines or research staffing. Clinical Pipeline Update : The Company’s lead candidates—LP-310 for oral lichen planus and LP-10 for hemorrhagic cystitis—continue to show promising clinical progress. Final topline data from the Phase 2a trial of LP-310 is expected in the second half of 2025.

: The Company’s lead candidates—LP-310 for oral lichen planus and LP-10 for hemorrhagic cystitis—continue to show promising clinical progress. Final topline data from the Phase 2a trial of LP-310 is expected in the second half of 2025. Financial Standing : Lipella remains financially sound, with sufficient capital to support ongoing development programs and prudent fiscal management in place.

: Lipella remains financially sound, with sufficient capital to support ongoing development programs and prudent fiscal management in place. Shareholder Engagement: Lipella will continue to communicate through SEC filings, press releases, and investor outreach, including plans to participate in investor conferences and calls.





The full stockholder letter is available in the Company’s latest Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella targets diseases with significant unmet needs, where no approved drug therapies currently exist. The company completed its initial public offering in 2022. Learn more at lipella.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

