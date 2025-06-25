Pope Leo Inspires a Jersey That Gives Back — And It’s Made Locally in Chicago by Catholic Imprint

Chicago, Illinois, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a city where baseball, faith, and community pride run deep, a new jersey is turning heads — and turning that pride into purpose. Catholic Imprint has launched The Pope Leo Jersey style shirt - a bold, locally made tribute to Pope Leo XIV’s Chicago roots and his well-known loyalty to the Chicago White Sox.





Pope Leo Jersey, Fundraising for Charities

More than symbolic apparel, the jersey is a fully local effort — designed and handmade in Chicago, with a portion of the proceeds helping to support charities across the Chicagoland community. This initiative reflects Catholic Imprint's commitment to supporting the global Catholic community by providing high-quality, affordable, and fully customizable faith-based resources.

“Together with Cardinal Blase J. Cupich and the Catholic Church in Chicago and around the world, we celebrate Chicago’s own, Pope Leo XIV, and his dedication to serving the vulnerable,” says Catholic Charities Vice President, Institutional Advancement, Colleen Kennedy. “We are grateful, every day, for the vast network of partners whose compassion and generosity enable us to witness mercy and hope to our neighbors who are most in need”.

“It’s not every day that a Pope comes from the South Side — and is a Sox fan on top of it,” said JP Kaplan, founder of Illinois-based Catholic Imprint. “We wanted to do something joyful and meaningful that honors his legacy while supporting the community that shaped him. At Catholic Imprint, we’re focused on providing creative evangelization tools to dioceses, parishes, and schools across the country — but everything we make is proudly made in the USA. This baseball jersey embodies that mission and our love for Chicago.”

The Pope Leo Jersey became a reality when Catholic Imprint reached out to Soardist, a respected Chicago-based manufacturer of custom promotions. Known for their precision and quality, Soardist hand-produced each jersey locally, ensuring every piece was crafted with care.

“It’s refreshing to work on something that celebrates our city and gives back at the same time,” said Mark Jaroszewski, President of Soardist Displays and Apparel North America. “Partnering with Catholic Imprint has been a great fit — we’re proud to produce right here in Chicago and support causes that make a real difference locally.”

This jersey is more than merchandise — it’s a statement of faith, a nod to a South Side Pope, and a meaningful way to invest in the city that raised him.

Available for purchase at PopeJersey.com





Catholic Imprint Family at Chicago's Pope Leo XIV Celebration

About Catholic Imprint



Catholic Imprint is a family-owned Catholic ministry headquartered in Southwest Chicago, with facilities across the United States. Catholic Imprint is dedicated to supporting the global Catholic community by providing high-quality, affordable, and fully customizable faith-based resources. From prayer cards, banners, and apparel to virtually any custom item needed by a diocese, parish, ministry, school, or nonprofit—Catholic Imprint offers solutions designed to evangelize and support mission-driven work. All products are designed in-house and proudly made in the USA, ensuring quick turnaround times and exceptional quality. Founded in 2023 by J.P. Kaplan following a 22-year career in the corporate sector, Catholic Imprint began as a family ministry with a mission to make Catholic resources more accessible and to assist faith-based organizations in their evangelization and fundraising efforts. To learn more or browse available products and services, visit CatholicImprint.com.

Press inquiries

Catholic Imprint

https://www.catholicimprint.com

J.P. Kaplan

info@messengerproductions.com

866-979-7551

13400 South Route 59

Suite 116-193

Plainfield, Illinois 60585



