CN Releases 2024 Sustainability Data Supplement

MONTREAL, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today the release of its 2024 Sustainability Data Supplement, reaffirming its commitment to Delivering Responsibly. In recognition of its sustainability efforts, for the seventeenth year in a row, CN was named to the Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens list.

“At CN, sustainability isn’t a separate track — it’s part of how we run the railroad. From reducing emissions to investing in innovation, we’re taking clear, measurable steps that matter. Our progress is driven by the dedication of our railroaders and our ongoing commitment to delivering for our customers, communities, and future generations.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer at CN



CN 2024 Sustainability Data Supplement

CN continues to progress towards its sustainability goals and to communicate its progress with focus, clarity and comparability, as highlighted in the Company’s newly released 2024 Sustainability Data Supplement report.

Key highlights from the 2024 report include:

Climate : CN reduced its total absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 4% from 2023. So far, CN has made a 27% progress towards its 2030 science-based target for Scope 1 and 2.

: CN reduced its total absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 4% from 2023. So far, CN has made a 27% progress towards its 2030 science-based target for Scope 1 and 2. Safety : Operational safety improved, with a near 8% reduction in the accident rate from 2023. However, the personal injury frequency rate increased by 8% from 2023, highlighting areas for continued focus.

: Operational safety improved, with a near 8% reduction in the accident rate from 2023. However, the personal injury frequency rate increased by 8% from 2023, highlighting areas for continued focus. Indigenous Reconciliation : CN launched its inaugural Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan (IRAP), outlining 16 measurable commitments for advancing reconciliation over the next three years, in Canada.

: CN launched its inaugural Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan (IRAP), outlining 16 measurable commitments for advancing reconciliation over the next three years, in Canada. Economic Impact: Operating across Canada and the United States with approximately 25,000 employees, CN distributed over $15 billion in direct economic value. In 2024, CN’s capital investments were approximately $3.5 billion.

CN is charting the course for a sustainable future. CN is focused on moving customer goods safely and efficiently, being environmentally responsible, attracting and developing talented railroaders, and helping build safer, stronger communities, all while adhering to the highest standards of governance and supporting shareholder value.

2025 Best 50 Corporate Citizens

CN is proud to be listed among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens list, which is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance for Canadian businesses.

The list is Corporate Knights’ flagship ranking of corporate citizenship in Canada. To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights analyzed 344 large Canadian organizations against Canadian and global industry peers on a suite of 25 quantitative key performance indicators covering resource management, employee management, financial management, sustainable revenue and sustainable investment and supplier performance.

For more information about the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and the full rankings, visit https://www.corporateknights.com/rankings/best-50-rankings/2025-best-50-rankings/

CN Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws, including relating to CN’s sustainability-related strategies and targets and commitments, including CN’s climate goals and expected benefits of new technologies. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts :