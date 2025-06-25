Elon Musk’s AI Superchip Set for August 1st Reveal, According to Wall Street Veteran

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street veteran Enrique Abeyta is calling attention to a new AI development from Elon Musk: a custom-built superchip designed to power Musk’s Dojo supercomputer and enable fully autonomous systems.

According to Abeyta, the chip is already “six times more powerful than [Nvidia’s] best-selling chip” and built specifically for AI that “functions like the human brain.”

Autonomous Launch Incoming

The first major use of this new AI chip is expected on August 1st , when Musk plans to release the final version of Tesla’s full self-driving software for the company’s new Robotaxi—a fully autonomous vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals.

Abeyta says the launch “will be blasted on every major news network” and could spark a “massive shift in how AI is used in real-world environments.”

Beyond Cars: A Multi-Industry Breakthrough

The technology’s potential extends far beyond autonomous vehicles. “Dojo is designed to process visual data,” says Abeyta, “so it can be used for any vision-based AI model,” including robotics, drones, and healthcare .

Morgan Stanley analysts agree: “Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry.”

Policy Support from Washington

With the U.S. government pushing AI innovation under President Trump’s new executive order , Abeyta reports that Musk’s partner company is “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

“This is all part of the effort to make America the AI superpower of the world,” Abeyta said.

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta spent 25 years managing hedge funds on Wall Street, overseeing up to $4 billion in assets. He outperformed the market during two of the biggest financial crashes in modern history and now shares his research with the public through his monthly publication, Breaking Profits.