Remee Wire & Cable Appoints Thea Enterprises as Sales Representative for Northeastern United States

FLORIDA, N.Y., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remee Wire & Cable, a leading manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, announced their partnership with Thea Enterprises, a family-owned sales organization representing manufacturers of electrical construction supplies for nearly a century. They will provide Remee’s high-performance cable solutions to their customer base in the Northeast.

Thea Enterprises specializes in electrical supplies, commercial and residential lighting solutions, and logistical support, delivering value to contractors, engineers, distributors, architects, and specifiers across the Northeast.

This new partnership allows Thea Enterprises to offer an even broader portfolio of reliable, industry-leading cable solutions—backed by Remee’s exceptional support and engineering. As a U.S. manufacturer, Remee will provide Thea’s customers with fiber optic, copper, hybrid cable and building wire for a wide range of applications—data, security, broadcast and A/V, industrial, commercial construction, and more. Remee’s commitment to innovation, customization, and on-time delivery makes them a perfect fit for the growing needs of Thea’s customers.

Thea’s dynamic team consists of over 160 employees, including lighting specialists, application engineers, sales consultants, and specialists with WELL, CEDIA and LEED. Their broad product offering spans the electrical construction field with:

Cable, conduit, fittings, and boxes

Lighting applications with lamps, LED luminaires, retrofit kits, temporary lighting, and controls

Tools, including hand tools, measurement and testing tools, and tools for video/voice/data

Energy products, including EV charging, switchgear, transformers, and more

A 100% employee-owned company, Thea preserves its family-business values while empowering the people who make success possible. Their key differentiators include:

Decades of industry experience

Strong manufacturer relationships

Forward-thinking, personalized service

A unified process for collaborating with customers that includes specification, bid/award/buy, and post-sales support sequences

Tom Valentine, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing for Remee Wire and Cable, stated, “We welcome Thea Enterprises as our new partner in the Northeast. Our line of specialized electrical and electronic cables accommodates the electrical product niche at Thea and will provide synergistic benefits for both companies.”

About Remee Wire & Cable

Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, both copper and fiber optic cable, as well as electrical power cables and hybrid constructions. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company’s start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee’s engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company’s product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The vast selection of standard cable offerings at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.

Remee features quick decision-making, special customer care and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a wide selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our “dual personality” and the best of both worlds.

For more information, please visit Remee Wire & Cable , email us at info@remee.com , or call 1-800-431-3864.

Press Contact:

Steven Bork

steve@novab2bmarketing.com

847-778-6468

