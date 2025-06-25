Children’s Home Society of North Carolina’s Institute for Family Honors North Carolina Professionals with Third Annual Family Champion Awards

Greensboro, NC, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Family, a Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) program, is proud to host the third annual Family Champion Awards September 30, 2025, at The Duke Endowment in Charlotte, NC. This special event will honor family service professionals and advocates in an inspiring afternoon celebrating the heart of our communities.

The 2025 Family Champion Awards will come to life through powerful speakers and moving narratives that spotlight the experiences and resilience of North Carolina families. This free public event will shine a light on the professionals who go above and beyond to uplift families and promote family well-being.

“The Institute is pleased to continue to have this opportunity to highlight the outstanding work being done by compassionate family advocates across the state,” said Claudia Perry, Director of the Institute for Family at CHS. “This year we are expanding the Family Champion Awards to recognize even more family advocates. The network of helpers that support family well-being is vast! We want to acknowledge that and honor their work through our Family Champion Awards.”

The Family Champion Awards recognize family service professionals and advocates from various industries throughout North Carolina. Sponsored by the Institute for Family, the awards honor professionals who actively work to build stronger, healthier communities by championing families.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 Family Champion Awards and will be accepted through July 31, 2025. Nominators are encouraged to submit family service professionals and advocates who exemplify outstanding dedication and service in support of families. To learn more or to nominate a Family Champion, visit instituteforfamily.org/awards. Honorees will be recognized during the luncheon event and awarded a $150 cash prize.

The Institute for Family is a program of the CHS. Grounded in the CHS mission and belief in family, the Institute works to raise awareness on the broad conditions affecting families, celebrate families for their strength and resilience, and promote equitable, family-centered solutions that elevate family well-being. By leveraging our existing relationships with families and national partners, we aim to promote family as the foundation for creating safe, happy, and healthy communities.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.