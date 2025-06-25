Eden Strategy Institute Is Set to Launch Its Second Edition of the ModularMaster Certificate in Sustainability

Singapore, Singapore, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the resounding success of its inaugural cohort, Eden Strategy Institute is proud to announce the second iteration of the ModularMaster Certificate in Sustainability, developed in collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). This innovative program is designed to equip future Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) with the deep technical expertise, strategic acumen, and leadership tools required to drive sustainability transformation across industries.



This second run builds on the momentum of the first edition, which brought together a powerhouse of global faculty and senior learners from diverse sectors, including aerospace, tech, shipping, agritech, and manufacturing. With demand surging and a growing recognition of the sustainability talent gap, Eden and SUTD Academy are committed to delivering world-class education for the leaders of tomorrow’s green economy.

The ModularMaster Certificate in Sustainability is a first-of-its-kind program in Singapore that holistically prepares professionals to step into CSO roles. As sustainability becomes a boardroom imperative, driven by regulators, investors, consumers, and employees, CSOs must now possess not only environmental literacy but also business fluency, financial agility, and technical mastery.

The program was structured into six intensive five-day modules across a year, covering several core competencies. The first one is the strategic integration of sustainability with corporate objectives. Next, integrating ESG reporting and regulatory alignment with financial reporting, alongside global and local standards. The third module encompasses sustainable product and service innovation for conscious consumers.

Sustainable finance further supports sustainability professionals with the green capital to scale their initiatives. Low-carbon operations and decarbonization engineering, as well as culture change and sustainability orchestration within organizations, were the last two modules in the program.

Each module was designed to offer not just theory but applied learning through real-world projects. Participants engaged with real-world tools, on-site sustainability audits, policy frameworks, and decarbonization strategies. Graduates were further equipped to lead transformation efforts that are economically viable and operationally effective.



The debut edition of the program in 2024 was marked by unprecedented faculty collaboration, featuring expert professors, CSOs, and practitioners from renowned organizations. The first cohort drew participants from across Southeast Asia, many of whom held C-suite or board-level positions.

One participant said:

“As a participant, I can confidently say that this program exceeded my expectations in every way. The curriculum is incredibly well-structured, offering flexibility that allowed me to balance my professional commitments while learning from various experts in the field of sustainability… Working alongside talented individuals from diverse backgrounds and engaging in stimulating discussions with fellow classmates, learned teachers, and seasoned practitioners assembled by the course director, Mr. Calvin Chu, broadened my perspective and enriched my learning experience… Overall, the ModularMaster program at SUTD is an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance their expertise that goes over and above just theoretical sustainability. It has undoubtedly equipped me with the knowledge and skills I need to succeed in my new job scope as Director, Legal & Sustainability, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to learn at such a prestigious institution.”

“The first run gave us a front-row seat to the real hunger changemakers have for deep, interdisciplinary training,” Calvin Chu, Managing Partner of Eden Strategy Institute and Program Director of the ModularMaster program, said. “It was about enabling real transformation by giving learners the practical know-how to integrate sustainability into their business models.”

The second run of the ModularMaster program will commence shortly and is expected to stretch across the coming year. However, this is just the beginning. Eden has already begun laying the groundwork for its next edition, with the long-term goal of nurturing a global movement of CSO-caliber leaders.

In addition, Eden is exploring novel training formats in response to the market demand. These upcoming initiatives will allow learners to practice sustainability at the frontlines of production and energy use.

Chu added, “Sustainability is serious business; it’s technical, strategic, and highly contextual. And our approach is to co-create this knowledge with the best minds and practitioners in the field. That’s how we drive real change.”

