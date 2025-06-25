Neurosculpting Institute Announces Peer-Reviewed Study Linking Neurosculpting Meditation to Improved Clinical Accuracy in Dental Students

Denver, CO , June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Neurosculpting® Institute, a meditation and neuroplasticity education organization, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science showing that undergraduate dental students who practiced Neurosculpting Meditation prior to clinical tasks demonstrated significantly greater precision and accuracy in cavity preparation procedures. The results underscore a measurable connection between this science-based meditation method and enhanced focus, cognitive regulation, and fine motor skill execution in academic environments.

The study, titled Comparative Evaluation of the Cavity Preparation Design on Mandibular First Molars in Typodont Teeth After Neurosculpting in Undergraduate Dental Students, is the second peer-reviewed publication to examine the effects of Neurosculpting in an academic context.

“We’ve always believed in the power of mental rehearsal and neural retraining,” said Lisa Wimberger, founder of the Neurosculpting® Institute. “This study is an exciting confirmation that our specific contemplative practices and neuroplasticity exercises can translate into practical, real-world performance even in technical fields like dentistry.”

In the study, undergraduate dental students were divided into two groups: one that received a Neurosculpting regimen of neuroplasticity somatic exercises every day and meditation sessions before cavity preparation procedures, and a control group that did not. The results revealed a statistically significant improvement in precision among students who used the Neurosculpting exercises, indicating the benefits of using neuroplasticity interventions to support clinical learning outcomes.

This follows a previous peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Yoga, Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, which found that Neurosculpting meditations helped reduce stress and anxiety while improving sleep quality in undergraduate students over a six-week period.

Together, these studies contribute to a growing body of evidence that Neurosculpting supports nervous system regulation, enhances cognitive performance, and may be especially valuable in high-stress or technical learning environments.

About Neurosculpting®

Founded by Lisa Wimberger, Neurosculpting® blends mindfulness and neuroscience into a five-step meditation process designed to support neuroplasticity, emotional resilience, and self-directed transformation. The practice is used by individuals, educators, clinicians, and wellness professionals around the world.

