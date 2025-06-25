Black Diamond Announces $36.85 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX:BDI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Raymond James Ltd. as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 4,050,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company at a price of C$9.10 per Common Share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$36,855,000 (the “Offering”).

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% Common Shares at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days from the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund capital expenditures, potential strategic acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, reduction of indebtedness, working capital, and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, by way of a private placement in the United States, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Common Shares can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2025 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM, MPA Systems and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turnkey operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.

In addition, WFS includes LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America. The LodgeLink proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently find, book, and manage their crew travel and accommodation needs through a rapidly growing network of hotel, remote lodge, and travel partners. LodgeLink exists to solve the unique challenges associated with crew travel and applies technology to eliminate inefficiencies at every step of the crew travel process from booking, to management, to payments, to cost reporting.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the timing and completion of the proposed Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. Although Black Diamond believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Black Diamond can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Assumptions have been made with respect to, among other things, general economic and market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forward in the forward looking statements include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, market and commodity price volatility and Black Diamond’s financial and operational performance and results. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Black Diamond’s operations and financial performance are included in Black Diamond’s annual information form and other reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) and at Black Diamond’s website (www.blackdiamondgroup.com). Black Diamond disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

