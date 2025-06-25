Before The Dates Introduces Scheduled Messaging and Gifting App to Support Relationship Consistency





ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind Before The Dates has announced the launch of a new time texting app designed to help users maintain consistency in their personal and professional relationships . The app enables users to schedule messages and gifts in advance, ensuring important communications are sent at the right time without manual reminders.

Available soon on iOS and Android, the app combines calendar-based scheduling with contact-specific features to support thoughtful engagement and long-term relationship management.

Supporting Consistency Through Automated Communication

Users of the date reminder app can schedule messages tied to birthdays, anniversaries, client follow-ups, or seasonal greetings. Once a date is entered, the app allows for message composition and future delivery, reducing the need for last-minute check-ins or forgotten milestones. All messages are sent via the user’s own phone number to preserve authenticity and personal tone.

The platform also includes optional scheduled messaging for professional use, supporting sales teams, consultants, and service providers in automating follow-ups and check-ins. Calendar integration ensures scheduling is aligned with the user’s existing commitments.

Key Features

Scheduled text delivery using receiver’s phone number



Calendar and contact-based event tracking



Custom message templates



Secure cloud sync and multi-device support



Scheduled gifting tied to specific dates



By centralizing these tools, the app allows users to manage time-sensitive communication without relying on memory or scattered notes.

Local Vendor Partnerships for Gifting

The app also enables scheduled gifting, offering users access to curated selections from local florists, artisan retailers, and specialty food providers. Before The Dates works directly with community vendors to feature region-specific items, helping users send meaningful gifts while supporting small businesses.

Designed for Both Personal and Professional Use

The platform is intended for busy individuals including parents, entrepreneurs, students, and caregivers who value consistent connection. Users can prepare recurring holiday messages, manage long-distance communication, or automate client retention efforts with minimal effort.

About Before The Dates

Founded with the goal of improving consistency in personal communication, Before The Dates provides tools to help users stay organized and connected . The team behind the app continues to build features based on feedback from early adopters and focus groups. Future updates will include voice message scheduling, smart reminders, and API integrations for business users.

For more information, visit https://beforethedates.com

