HNL Lab Medicine Announces Art Contest Winners

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine, a leading medical diagnostics laboratory, is proud to announce the winners of its Annual Children’s Art Contest! This year’s theme invited students to design a bandage that represents healing, strength, or wellness. After reviewing hundreds of thoughtful and imaginative entries, the following talented young artists were selected as winners:

Most Healing: Adrian Maldonado, Grade 2; Madison Bales, Grade 3; Phelps Lozana, Grade 6.

Most Creative: Cataleya Morales Gonzalez, Grade 2; Ayush Patel, Grade 4; Jazira Leiva, Grade 8.

Most Expressive: Korah Gilbert, Grade 2; Jaida Rosa, Grade 5; Jozyah Cordero Baker, Grade 8.

Each winner will receive a membership of their choice to either the Da Vinci Science Center or the Crayola Experience in order to continue exploring their creativity and curiosity beyond the classroom.

“It’s impossible not to smile when you see these designs. You can tell each one was made with care, and it means a lot to everyone who walks through our doors,” said Leanne Anderson, Marketing Director. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the imagination, empathy, and brilliance of young artists in our community. Congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to every student who shared their vision with us.”

The winning artwork will be proudly displayed in HNL Lab Medicine Patient Service Centers across the region, bringing color, inspiration, and a sense of community to patient rooms.

HNL Lab Medicine is committed to fostering a love of both science and creativity through its annual community initiatives. Now in its 4th year, HNL Lab Medicine’s annual art contest continues to engage K-8 students in thinking creatively about health, compassion, and community. For more information about HNL Lab Medicine and its community outreach efforts, visit hnl.com.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 16 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e220948-ce19-49ff-8876-bef3ad30157c