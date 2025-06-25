Apollo Names Celia Yan as Head of Hybrid for Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Celia Yan has joined the firm as a Partner and Head of Hybrid for Asia Pacific. Based in Hong Kong, Yan will lead the expansion of Apollo’s hybrid platform across the region, building on the firm’s momentum in delivering flexible, tailored capital solutions across private markets.

Apollo’s hybrid business focuses on delivering creative, partnership-driven solutions that sit between traditional debt and equity. We provide solutions that help companies fund growth initiatives, generate liquidity and deleverage balance sheets, among other bespoke applications. In this newly created role, Yan will drive origination, execution and growth for Apollo’s hybrid strategies in Asia Pacific.

Yan brings over 20 years of industry experience and extensive private investment expertise across Asia Pacific, most recently serving as Head of APAC Private Credit at BlackRock. Previously, she held senior investment roles at ADM Capital, National Australia Bank and Equity Trustees Limited (EQT).

“Celia’s experience across private markets investing, managing cross-border teams and growing business verticals makes her a key addition as we grow our hybrid business in Asia Pacific,” said Matthew Michelini, Partner and Head of Asia Pacific at Apollo. “As companies and investors increasingly seek structured and creative solutions, Celia will help us deliver for clients across the region.”

Chris Lahoud, Partner at Apollo, said: “As capital markets evolve, we see an attractive opportunity for hybrid growth in the region, providing partnership-oriented, flexible capital to companies and projects.”

“Apollo’s integrated platform and global reach, paired with a strong local presence, position the firm to deliver hybrid capital at scale,” said Celia Yan. “Across Asia Pacific, businesses and sponsors are looking for non-dilutive, customized solutions that can address real market inefficiencies—and hybrid is increasingly the answer. I’m excited to join the team and help accelerate this strategy across the region.”

Yan holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Melbourne and a Master’s in Applied Econometrics from Monash University.

