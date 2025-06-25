ONEflight International Reports Exceptional Year-Over-Year Growth Across Key Metrics

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leader in private aviation solutions and the creator of the innovative BAJit™ booking platform, today announced remarkable year-over-year growth, underscoring the company's continued dominance in the private jet travel sector.

The company reported a 63.4% increase in revenue, a 61.9% surge in the number of flights, and a 101.8% rise in member accounts compared to the previous year, reflecting strong demand and market confidence in ONEflight’s premium services and user-friendly technology.

“This year’s performance validates the strength of our model and the dedication of our entire team,” said Ferren Rajput, CEO of ONEflight International. “Our ability to scale while maintaining a luxury experience is what sets us apart. With a focus on innovation and member satisfaction, we are redefining what private air travel means in today’s world.”

ONEflight’s continued investment in its BAJit™ platform, which allows members and charter clients to seamlessly book private jet travel in seconds, has been a driving force behind its rapid growth. The platform’s real-time access to a network of over 7,000 aircraft continues to transform the way travelers approach private aviation.

With an eye on the future, the company is dedicated to expanding its global footprint, pushing technological boundaries, unlocking access to elite events, and enriching every aspect of the client journey.

Based in Englewood, Colorado, ONEflight International is a global leader in private aviation, transforming the luxury jet travel experience. Since its founding in 2010, the company has provided access to a premier network of aircraft around the world. Its proprietary BAJit™ booking platform connects clients to over 700 carefully vetted charter operator partners and a global fleet of 7,000 private jets. This innovative system enables fast, seamless, and secure private jet reservations, making ONEflight the preferred choice for travelers who value efficiency, comfort, and transparency.

