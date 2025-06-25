Purdue University and Hello Sunshine partner on new platform to inspire the next generation of bold, curious young women

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purdue University is the official university partner of Sunnie, a multi-platform media brand geared toward Gen Z girls and young women. The multifaceted platform was created by Hello Sunshine, a next-generation media company founded by award-winning actress, author and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon.

The new platform – built by and made for Gen Z girls and women – strives to amplify female voices and empowers them to live up to their potential through storytelling across platforms, including experiential, digital content and editorial. Sunnie aims to build community among Gen Z girls and young women, emboldening them to imagine possible careers, including STEM fields.

Powered by Purdue’s commitment to accessibility and academic rigor in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the university will help design curricula that not only respond to the demands of the evolving tech workforce but also engage and inspire Gen Z girls by aligning with their academic interests, personal values, and creative passions.

“Purdue and Hello Sunshine share a powerful belief that when girls can see paths forward that reflect their interests, their dreams and their potential, there’s no limit to what they can imagine or achieve,” said Kelly Hiller, chief marketing officer for Purdue University. “At a time when social media can so profoundly shape how girls see themselves and their futures, we are excited to help support a space that replaces pressure with positivity, where storytelling meets passions, like STEM, and girls are inspired to see themselves as confident, curious and capable of shaping the future.”

The national brand launch of Sunnie and the Purdue partnership were announced Wednesday (June 18) at The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France. The festival, often described as the “Oscars of the advertising world,” is one of the most prestigious global events in the fields of advertising, marketing, communications and creative media.

“Gen Z isn’t waiting for permission — they’re boldly shaping culture, community, and conversation in ways that are deeply intentional and inspiring,” said Maureen Polo, Head of Direct to Consumer at Hello Sunshine. “That’s why we’re so excited to partner with Purdue University as the official University partner of Sunnie. Their team has been instrumental in helping launch this exciting venture for Hello Sunshine. Purdue’s commitment to research, innovation, and student empowerment aligns perfectly with our mission to create spaces where young women feel truly seen, heard, and supported."

As part of the new collaboration, Sunnie and Purdue will co-develop custom content, engaging curriculum and online resources that will serve as a “playbook” centered around relevant subject matters, such as the building blocks for a STEM career. In addition, Purdue will also be a part of IRL (in real life) events planned to add a deeper layer of connection and community to the initiative.

The platform will also offer continuing education opportunities for caregivers of Gen Z’ers, including certification programs, through Purdue University’s online programs.

This partnership reinforces Purdue’s national leadership in STEM by showing up in modern, culturally relevant areas and aligning directly with the university’s institutional priorities to expand access, drive enrollment and cultivate the next generation of trailblazers.

“The path to innovation begins long before college,” said Lucy Flesch, Frederick L. Hovde Dean of the College of Science. “As a scientist and an educator, I’ve seen how early exposure to STEM can spark ambition and agency — especially for girls who may may not yet see themselves in these fields. It’s important to show them how it can connect to their passions — we unlock potential that might’ve otherwise gone unseen.”

Amplified by Purdue’s colleges of Engineering and Science, Purdue Polytechnic Institute, and the Mitch Daniels School of Business, Purdue has the largest undergraduate STEM enrollment of any top 50-ranked university in the country.

“This directly supports a five-year goal of making Purdue the most desired STEM destination for young women,” said Arvind Raman, the John A. Edwardson Dean of the College of Engineering.

“Gen Z girls are growing up in a world shaped by technology, and we want them not just to keep up—but to lead.”

Industry partnerships are a hallmark of excellence for Purdue University and Purdue Brand Studio, the university’s in-house marketing agency, as they play a central role in advancing the university’s mission of innovation, impact and intellectual leadership on a national and global scale.

Recent key industry partnerships

Brand Collaborations

Leveraging the momentum of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” last November in Indianapolis, Purdue hosted “In Our STEM Era,” an immersive event in partnership with global beauty company e.l.f. Cosmetics, that attracted over 10,000 attendees.

Purdue Brand Studio produced and premiered its first-ever feature film. “Boilers to Mars” follows the academic and professional careers of four fictional Purdue students who ultimately take part in a historic first mission to Mars. The film was supported by SpaceKids Global, an organization that aims to inspire and empower young people by introducing them to the range of careers available in space exploration and technology.

In April 2024 Purdue collaborated with two globally recognized brands — the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and NASA — for the Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Event. The interactive outdoor event, held at the famed raceway, was the largest single day of earned media exposure in Purdue history.



Scientific Alliances

In May Eli Lilly & Company committed $250 million to an eight-year research partnership with Purdue, focusing on AI-driven drug discovery, development and manufacturing.

In January Purdue announced the Young Institute Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Consortium in partnership with Lilly and Merck & Co. Inc. to revolutionize pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Purdue and Elanco Animal Health are co-developing the One Health Innovation District in Indianapolis. The initiative will advance knowledge and innovation related to animal, human and plant well-being through novel interdisciplinary initiatives and partnerships with industry.



About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research university leading with excellence at scale. Ranked among top 10 public universities in the United States, Purdue discovers, disseminates and deploys knowledge with a quality and at a scale second to none. More than 107,000 students study at Purdue across multiple campuses, locations and modalities, including more than 58,000 at our main campus in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue’s main campus has frozen tuition 14 years in a row. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap — including its comprehensive urban expansion, the Mitch Daniels School of Business, Purdue Computes and the One Health initiative — at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives .

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms — from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling and digital series — all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors, and fellow members. Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its co-chairmen and co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

