10 ARTS Foundation and NYFA Launch Groundbreaking Creative Arts Program for NYC Veterans

New York, NY, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10 ARTS Foundation, in proud partnership with the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the NYC Department of Veterans’ Services, and the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program, is proud to announce the launch of the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Creative Arts Program—a five-weekend, trauma-informed storytelling initiative designed to empower NYC-based veterans, active-duty service members, caregivers, and military family members through the cinematic arts.

This hands-on, collaborative program offers immersive instruction in screenwriting, directing, cinematography, and acting. Participants will develop and produce original short films that reflect their personal narratives, culminating in a public screening and networking celebration that showcases their work and fosters community connection.

“This program is about more than filmmaking—it’s about connection, healing, and purpose,” said Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Christopher Moore, Director of Veteran Services at NYFA. “We are providing a safe and structured environment where veterans can explore creativity as a powerful tool for expression and reintegration.”

The program will be led by Professor Jonathan Whittaker, award-winning filmmaker and Chair of Filmmaking at NYFA, and guided by leadership from Colonel (Ret.) Jack Jacobs, Medal of Honor recipient and Trustee of the 10 ARTS Foundation.

Key Program Details:

Format: Four consecutive Saturdays of in-person creative workshops, followed by a fifth-week screening event

Dates: Saturday, July 19, 2025: Creative Foundations Saturday, July 26, 2025: Craft Intensives Saturday, August 2, 2025: Team Formation & Pre-Production Saturday, August 9, 2025: Production Day Wednesday, August 13, 2025 (evening): Screening & Celebration

Location: New York Film Academy, New York City

Eligibility: Veterans, active-duty service members, caregivers, and military family members residing in NYC

Cost: Free for all selected participants

Applications are open. The program will accept a cohort of 15 participants, with priority given to individuals who demonstrate a passion for storytelling. No prior creative experience is required—only a commitment to collaboration and growth.

Learn more and apply at: https://apps.nyfa.edu/veterans-creative-arts-program/