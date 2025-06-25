ABeam Consulting (USA) Ltd. and Millennium EBS Establish Strategic Collaborations to Expedite ISO 20022 Implementation

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABeam Consulting (USA) Ltd. (“ABeam US”) and Millennium EBS , a BlueOne Card Inc. subsidiary, have announced a strategic collaboration under a newly signed Master Services Agreement (MSA) to jointly promote the Millennium EBS Payment Hub: ISO 20022 Transformer. This collaboration brings together ABeam’s deep expertise in business and digital transformation and Millennium EBS’s advanced payment technology— offering banks and financial institutions a streamlined, future-ready solution for ISO 20022 compliance.

A Unified Vision for Payment Modernization

As global adoption of ISO 20022 accelerates, financial institutions are under increasing pressure to migrate to new messaging standards while maintaining operational continuity. The ISO 20022 Transformer offers a seamless path forward—enabling smooth integration with legacy systems, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations, and unlocking enhanced data quality and process efficiency.

“Through this collaboration with Millennium EBS, we’re reinforcing our commitment to helping financial institutions navigate complex regulatory shifts with confidence,” said a spokesperson from ABeam US. “Together, we’re delivering not just compliance—but the strategic capabilities institutions need to stay competitive in a digital-first economy.”

ABeam Consulting: A Trusted Transformation Partner

ABeam Consulting serves clients across diverse industries, including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, and consumer goods. The firm has led successful transformation initiatives for leading organizations worldwide, with a focus on digitalization, operational excellence, and customer-centric growth.

With its extensive experience in ISO 20022 compliance, digital modernization, and systems integration, ABeam Consulting offers end-to-end support for implementing the ISO 20022 Transformer, ensuring a seamless, scalable transition for financial institutions worldwide.

Technology Meets Industry Expertise

“This partnership with ABeam US is a major step forward in our mission to modernize payment systems globally,” said Shinto J Matthew, CEO of Millennium EBS. “By integrating our proven technology with ABeam US’s industry insight, we’re equipping banks with a powerful toolkit to manage ISO 20022 migration efficiently—and drive long-term operational gains.”

With the ISO 20022 Transformer, financial institutions benefit from:

Seamless integration with existing payment infrastructure

with existing payment infrastructure Regulatory compliance with ISO 20022 standards and migration timelines

with ISO 20022 standards and migration timelines Improved transaction transparency and data quality





Greater operational efficiency across domestic and cross-border payments

To learn more about the ISO 20022 Transformer and how ABeam and Millennium EBS can support your payment modernization journey, visit [smatthew@millenniumebs.com] or contact [smatthew@millenniumebs.com].

About ABeam

ABeam Consulting provides innovative business solutions to help companies improve their operations and gain a competitive edge. With over 42 years of experience, ABeam has grown from a part of Deloitte and Touche to an independent consulting firm focused on client success.

Today, ABeam operates in 36 countries, serving more than 750 clients across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. With over 8,300 professionals, ABeam reported $1 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2024. ABeam combines industry expertise with technological innovation to help clients navigate the digital landscape.

ABeam is committed to fostering change by integrating business strategy with technology. Our focus on connected and intelligent applications helps companies reimagine their business models and confidently plan for the future. Join the 750+ global organizations transforming their operations with ABeam Consulting. Explore our services and insights at www. abeam.com/am/en/.

About Millennium EBS

Millennium EBS, now a subsidiary of BlueOne Card Inc , brings over two decades of industry expertise in delivering high-quality, reliable payment solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern financial institutions. Millennium EBS empowers small to medium-sized banks and financial institutions worldwide through seamless payment processing, regulatory-compliant ISO 20022 transformation, and personalized customer engagement tools. For more information, please visit www.millenniumebs.com/.

Millenium EBS

Shinto J Matthew – CEO

Email: smatthew@millenniumebs.com