CarDaddy.com to Host No Reserve Auction for Collector-Quality 1995 Ford Mustang GT Owned by Platform Founder

Cadillac, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a rare move that's generating buzz across the automotive collector community, Car Daddy has announced a No Reserve Car Auction scheduled for early July, featuring a highly sought-after 1995 Ford Mustang GT. What sets this auction apart is the ownership of the vehicle—this meticulously maintained Mustang belongs to Car Daddy founder John Beebe, who is offering his personal car directly to the public via the very platform he helped build.

The vehicle, a striking 1995 Ford Mustang GT, is a collector-grade example with only 51,285 original miles. It features a 5-speed manual transmission and a powerful 5.0L V8 engine equipped with performance upgrades including a Steeda short-throw shifter, BBK headers, an off-road H-pipe, and a classic Flowmaster exhaust system. The car rides on authentic Cobra wheels and, according to Beebe, has been garage-kept throughout its life, with zero rust.

Beebe commented on the decision to list the car on Car Daddy:

"We are so excited to bring this Collector Quality 1995 Ford Mustang GT which features 5-speed manual transmission and only 51,285 miles on it. This vehicle is going live on their website in early July. Vehicle is my own personal car, it's been garage-kept, zero rust. Features 5.0L V8 – Steeda short-throw, BBK headers and off-road h-pipe. Real Cobra wheels and Flowmaster Exhaust. This vehicle looks and sounds amazing."

Car Daddy has become a well-established destination for buying and selling used and classic cars online, offering users a streamlined and accessible platform to reach motivated buyers and passionate collectors nationwide. The decision to list a founder-owned vehicle at no reserve underscores the platform's transparency, trust, and commitment to serving the enthusiast market with integrity. Learn how their car auction platform works by clicking the link.

The 1995 Mustang GT represents a key era in American muscle car history, marking the end of the Foxbody legacy and the rise of the SN95 generation. As values of 90s-era performance vehicles continue to climb, examples in original and well-preserved condition have become increasingly difficult to find. With performance enhancements that respect the car's heritage and no reserve pricing, this auction is expected to draw considerable attention from collectors and Mustang fans alike.

Industry insiders note that this auction not only brings a desirable car to market but also reflects growing trends in digital automotive marketplaces—where transparency, seller credibility, and collector appeal intersect. The ability for buyers to bid confidently on a founder-owned car directly through a trusted platform adds a layer of authenticity that is rarely seen in online auctions.

Car Daddy created its own car auction software in response to shifting trends in the automotive marketplace, where transparency, control, and speed have become key priorities for both buyers and sellers. Recognizing a gap in existing platforms—many of which imposed heavy fees, restrictive listing policies, or lacked real-time bidding flexibility—Car Daddy developed a system designed to give users more freedom and a better overall experience.

By building proprietary auction tools, the platform empowers sellers to list vehicles with confidence and reach motivated buyers without the interference of middlemen. The move also reflects a broader market trend: consumers increasingly demand direct-to-user platforms that prioritize trust, ease of use, and verified inventory. With features built specifically for car enthusiasts and dealers, Car Daddy's auction software aims to meet that demand, creating a more streamlined and trustworthy marketplace for classic, used, and performance vehicles.

Dealers are also able to list their entire inventory on Car Daddy's exclusive and proprietary auction platform. Founder of Car Daddy, John Beebe had this to say, "We have so many car dealers coming to us and looking for innovative ways to move vehicles. We built our own car auction platform to empower dealers to be able to sell their vehicles outside of their smaller geographically defined area. Car buyers, especially classic or exotic vehicle buyers, love auctions. The thrill of winning and bidding in auctions is unlike any other experience of simply going to the dealer lot and signing docs. Our pricing, is unlike any other in the market place as well. We help create economies of scale and help dealers get better margins."

The auction is scheduled to go live on Car Daddy in early July and will run for a limited time. Given the no-reserve format and the car's documented quality and ownership history, early interest is expected to be strong. Enthusiasts and potential bidders are encouraged to register with Car Daddy to receive updates and preview the auction as it launches. At the time of writing, other vehicles on the auction include a 1981 Corvette Coupe, a 1979 CJ7, and a Classic 1967 Mustang.

As the collector car market evolves, events like this underscore a shift toward more open, seller-forward transactions. Car Daddy continues to position itself as a destination where quality inventory, credible sellers, and passionate buyers can connect in a trusted online environment.

