2025 latest cloud mining solution: FansHash cloud mining supports Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Monero (XMR) and more than 10 currencies.

London, United Kingdom, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fans Hash, the world's leading cloud mining service provider, today officially released its new cloud mining solution for 2025, supporting the mining of more than 10 mainstream digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Monero (XMR). This upgrade comes at a time when the price of Bitcoin is stable above $100,000 and the market demand for efficient and low-threshold mining methods is surging.

Market background: Cloud mining demand surges

In 2025, as the Bitcoin halving effect gradually emerges, traditional miners face higher operating costs, and cloud mining has become a new choice for individual and institutional investors due to its advantages such as zero hardware investment and low electricity cost dependence. According to industry analysis, the global cloud mining market size is expected to exceed US$12 billion in 2025, with an annual growth rate of 25%.

Fans Hash 2025 Cloud Mining Core Advantages

Multi-currency support

In addition to BTC, DOGE, and XMR, new popular currencies such as Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC) are added to meet diversified investment needs.

Dynamic computing power allocation is adopted to automatically optimize mining income according to market conditions.

Zero threshold start

New users will receive $18 upon registration , and can experience it without pre-depositing funds.

, and can experience it without pre-depositing funds. Support one-click mining on mobile terminals, and iOS/Android users can manage income in real time.

AI intelligent optimization

Combined with machine learning algorithms, it automatically adjusts computing power allocation and improves mining efficiency by more than 40%.

Real-time monitoring of market fluctuations, giving priority to high-yield currencies.

Compliance and security

Bank-level SSL encryption is adopted, and user assets are stored separately from mining business.

All income data can be checked on the chain to prevent black box operations.

Industry Trends: Fans Hash Cloud Mining vs. Traditional Mining

Dilemma of traditional miners: After Bitcoin halving, the payback period of ASIC mining machines has been extended to 18-24 months, and the survival space of individual miners has been compressed.

Rise of cloud mining: Platforms such as Fans Hash have lowered the threshold for user participation through the shared computing power model, with an average of more than 15,000 new registered users per day.

have lowered the threshold for user participation through the shared computing power model, with an average of more than 15,000 new registered users per day. Green energy trend: Fans Hash data center is powered by renewable energy, which meets global ESG investment standards.

How can users participate?

Register an account: Visit the official website (FansHash.com) and complete KYC certification. Choose a package: Flexible choice from short-term (1 day) to long-term (1 year). Start mining: The system automatically allocates computing power, the income is settled daily, and instant withdrawal is supported.

Limited time offer: Users who register before June 30, 2025 can enjoy a $100 free contract trial.

About Fans Hash

Since its establishment in 2017, Fans Hash Cloud Mining has become a benchmark enterprise in the field of global cloud mining services, providing professional services to more than 8.6 million users worldwide. With its innovative technical architecture and transparent operating model, the platform has won the continuous attention and coverage of many international authoritative media including Reuters and Crypto News. As an industry pioneer, Fans Hash has always been committed to creating a more efficient digital asset acquisition experience for users through technological innovation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.