SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Sued For Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton LLP; August 25 Deadline To Seek To Serve As Lead Plaintiff

BOSTON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of an individual investor, Block & Leviton LLP filed a class action lawsuit today against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), along with certain individuals, alleging that they violated federal securities laws by issuing false and misleading statements concerning the company’s business, operations, and prospects. A copy of the Complaint is available on Block & Leviton’s website.

The suit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) the communication between Hims and the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo”) would facilitate a long-term collaboration that would ensure continued access to the weight-loss drug Wegovy for Hims subscribers; (2) Novo approved of Hims’ offerings of compounded semaglutide products under the “personalization” exception; (3) branded Wegovy would be offered alongside compounded semaglutide options on the Hims platform, thereby expanding user choice; and (4) Defendants made positive statements about the Novo partnership and Hims users’ ongoing access to Wegovy alongside compounded semaglutide products. As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other Class Members have suffered significant losses and damages.

The suit was brought in the Northern District of California, and filed by Block & Leviton LLP. The case is captioned Yaghsizian v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., et al., No. 3:25-cv-05321 (N.D. Cal.). The suit is brought on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers Health, Inc. common stock between April 29, 2025, and June 23, 2025, both dates inclusive.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock during the Class Period, you are a member of this proposed Class, and may be able to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff. This is a court-appointed representative of the class. To do so, you must comply with the relevant provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, 15 U.S.C. 78u-4. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court by no later than August 25, 2025, the deadline established by this notice. You may contact Block & Leviton to learn more about serving as a lead plaintiff.

You do not need to seek to become a lead plaintiff to share in any possible recovery. You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in this action.

You can learn more about the suit at Block & Leviton’s case webpage, by calling (888) 256-2510, or by emailing shareholders@blockleviton.com.

CONTACT:

Block & Leviton LLP

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

(888) 256-2510

shareholders@blockleviton.com

www.blockleviton.com