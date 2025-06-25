Altimmune to Announce Topline 24 Week Results from its IMPACT Phase 2b Trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH on Thursday, June 26

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, will host an investor webcast on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 8:30 am E.T. to present topline 24 week data from its IMPACT Phase 2b trial evaluating pemvidutide in the treatment of patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am E.T. on June 26, 2025. The call will include remarks from Altimmune management and Dr. Mazen Noureddin, Professor of Medicine at the Houston Methodist Hospital and Co-Chairman of the Board for Summit Clinical Research and Pinnacle Clinical Research. Following the conclusion of the call, the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.altimmune.com.

Conference Call Details: Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Webcast: To listen, the conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.altimmune.com/investors. Dial-in: To participate or dial-in, register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call.

About the IMPACT Study

The IMPACT (NCT05989711) trial enrolled 212 patients with biopsy-confirmed MASH and fibrosis stages F2/F3 with and without diabetes randomized 1:2:2 to receive either weekly subcutaneous pemvidutide at 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg doses or placebo for 24 weeks. Key efficacy endpoints were MASH resolution or fibrosis improvement at 24 weeks. Secondary endpoints included weight loss and non-invasive tests. Patients will receive a total of 48 weeks of treatment, and a final readout is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based 1:1 GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of MASH, obesity, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol-associated Liver Disease (ALD). Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated statistically significant MASH resolution and liver fibrosis improvement, compelling weight loss with class-leading lean mass preservation, and robust reductions in liver fat content, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol and blood pressure. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial in 2024 and the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial, for which data will be reported on tomorrow’s call. IND applications in AUD and ALD have received FDA clearance, with a Phase 2 trial in AUD underway and a Phase 2 trial in ALD scheduled to commence in Q3 2025.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, obesity, AUD and ALD. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements made in this press release related to the development or commercialization of product candidates and other business and financial matters, including without limitation, trial results and data, the timing of key milestones for our clinical assets, and the prospects for the utility of regulatory approval, commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Altimmune, Inc. may identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, access to clinical sites, enrollment, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy; the reliability of the results of studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company's product candidates; the Company's ability to manufacture clinical trial materials on the timelines anticipated; and the success of future product advancements, including the success of future clinical trials. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Greg Weaver

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:

Jake Robison

Inizio Evoke, Biotech

Phone: 619-849-5383

jake.robison@inizioevoke.com

