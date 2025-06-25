New Book: The Beauty Business Blueprint Empowers Entrepreneurs to Launch Profitable Skincare & Haircare Brands from Scratch

Manhattan, NY , June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspiring beauty entrepreneurs now have a powerful new resource in their hands. The Beauty Business Blueprint, a groundbreaking guide by Kem Keris, offers a step-by-step path to launching and scaling a successful skincare and or haircare brand, with over 200 easy-to-follow product recipes included.





Packed with industry insights, The Beauty Business Blueprint goes beyond just recipes. It reveals how to formulate professional-quality products such as hair growth oils, body butters, hyperpigmentation creams, soaps, lotions, lip glosses, and even beard oils. In addition, the book teaches readers how to brand, bottle, price, and sell their creations—whether online, in salons, or at local markets.

“People have the passion and talent, but they often don’t know where to start,” says author Kem Keris. “This book removes the mystery and gives them the tools to create, market, and profit from their own beauty line.”

Whether you're a beginner dreaming of your first product or a salon owner looking to expand your offerings, The Beauty Business Blueprint is a must-have manual for creating a sustainable beauty business from the ground up.

The Beauty Business Blueprint is now available at [https://www.amazon.com or www.skincarehaircare.com] and select online retailers.