Dime Sponsors 10th New York City Small Business Challenge

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) (NASDAQ: DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced that the Bank, in partnership with 1010 WINS, hosted the Dime Community Bank $10K Small Business Challenge in Manhattan for the 10th consecutive year. This year’s challenge saw a record number of applicants from across New York City competing for a $10,000 grant to support their new business growth.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

